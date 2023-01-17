Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Prevention
Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Going Wild After Seeing Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings’ Instagram
Jeopardy! fans, it looks like Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings ended 2022 on a memorable note. While the two TV personalities are known to host different iterations of the hit quiz show (Ken currently leads the regular in-season version while Mayim is the face of Celebrity Jeopardy!), they recently got together to do a promotional shoot in honor of the holiday season. In a clip shared on social media, Mayim and Ken were seen being silly in front of the cameras via funny faces.
Prevention
See ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and His Wife Cynthia Shut Down the Red Carpet
The 80th annual Golden Globes aired this week, and Yellowstone finally got the recognition it deserves. Kevin Costner, who won the show's first Golden Globe for his portrayal of John Dutton, was unable to attend due to the flooding in California, but Yellowstone was still well-represented in his absence. Cole...
Comments / 0