msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
CBS Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House celebration a 'baller move'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night in the AFC playoffs. After the 31-30 victory, the quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Waffle House. It was an unusual decision for an NFL player, but Kansas City...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
CBS Sports
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
CBS Sports
FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad separated during heated exchange at halftime of Lakers-Grizzlies
You just never know what you're going to see at a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Courtside celebrities are a regular occurrence, and they occasionally engage in banter (friendly or not-so-friendly) with players during the game. It's usually in the spirit of competition, but every once in a while things can get out of hand.
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight
It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers was talking about his NFL future -- and whether he...
CBS Sports
Predicting two NFL divisional upsets, plus bold playoff predictions and ranking final eight quarterbacks
Welcome to the divisional round edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not saying anyone should start getting sad right now, but I'd like everyone to know that there are only SEVEN NFL games left to play this season and four of them will be going down this weekend. OK, so I know I said don't get sad, but I'm already getting sad.
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for NFL divisional playoffs: Travis Kelce goes berserk, Bills expose Bengals' O-line woes
We're now a week into the NFL playoffs, and the field of teams remaining in the mix for the Super Bowl is down to eight. By the end of this weekend we'll have narrowed it further, with just two teams in the AFC and two in the NFC vying for the represent their respective conferences on the biggest stage in football.
CBS Sports
NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site
The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
‘Mattress Mack’ puts $2 million bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers in NFC Divisional playoff game
If it’s another big sports weekend, then you know more than likely that Houston furniture salesman turned big-time gambler Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has big money riding on something.
CBS Sports
NFL Divisional Round picks, odds, predictions, best bets from top expert: This 3-way parlay pays 6-1
The NFL will be down to its final four teams when four Divisional Round playoff games take place this weekend. The slate begins on Saturday with the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket, the Kansas City Chiefs, hosting the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. That night, two bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, will collide in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will battle in Buffalo three weeks after the cancellation of their Week 17 game. The weekend concludes with a renewal of one of the NFL's best rivalries: the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys squaring off in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The winners of this weekend's four games will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Games next weekend. Before you make any Divisional Round picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine NFL senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Eagles expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, stream for divisional playoffs
We have ourselves an NFC East showdown to wrap up Saturday's action as we begin the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The New York Giants will take their Cinderella story into Lincoln Financial Field and take on the Philadelphia Eagles. New York pulled off one of the bigger upsets...
Four-star wide receiver from New Jersey receives offer from Wisconsin
The Badgers offered David Washington Jr., a four-star wide receiver from Philadelphia on Friday. The junior in high school still has one more season at St. Joseph’s Prep before he’ll potentially make the jump to college football as a member of the class of 2024. Washington Jr. has...
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks from model on 16-6 roll
The San Francisco 49ers will eye a spot in the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row when they take on the visiting Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Sunday. The 49ers (14-4), who lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the NFC title game a year ago, are also looking to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 2019, when they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. The Cowboys (13-5) are looking to end a 27-year drought by reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time since advancing to and winning Super Bowl XXX. Dallas has lost the last six Divisional Round matchups it has played in and is just 5-11 in the postseason since 1995.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Staying at shortstop
Wendle will remain at the top of the depth chart at shortstop for the Marlins despite the acquisition of Luis Arraez from the Twins on Thursday, as Jazz Chisholm will shift to center field, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Following a spate of recent moves, Miami's infield now figures to...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain
Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
CBS Sports
Royals' Johan Camargo: Joins Royals on minor-league deal
Camargo signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Saturday. Camargo struggled to a .237/.297/.316 slash line in 52 games for the Phillies last season, though his 74 wRC+ represented his best mark since 2018. His defensive versatility theoretically makes him a good fit for a bench spot, but he might wind up stuck in the minors waiting for an opportunity.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Daniel Castano: DFA'd by Miami
Castano (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Castano appeared in 10 games (seven starts) for the Marlins in 2022 and had a 4.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 35.2 innings. He was sidelined for over a month by a concussion after being struck in the head by a comebacker last summer, and he was also diagnosed with a small labrum tear in his shoulder in September. It's unclear if the left-hander will be ready for the start of spring training in February.
CBS Sports
Rays' Zack Burdi: Gets opportunity with Tampa Bay
Burdi agreed Wednesday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Once seen as a potential bullpen ace while he was a prospect in the White Sox system, Burdi has beset by numerous injuries in recent years and would do well just to resurface in the majors in a low-leverage role in 2023. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2021 and wasn't especially effective over his 13 innings with two of the Nationals' lower-level minor-league affiliates last season, posting a 1.38 ERA but issuing 10 walks.
CBS Sports
Serge Ibaka, Bucks mutually agree to find veteran big man a new team through trade, per report
The Milwaukee Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran big man a new team through trade, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ibaka has been away from the team due to what has been described as personal reasons. The Bucks acquired Ibaka at last season's trade...
