ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site

The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

NFL Divisional Round picks, odds, predictions, best bets from top expert: This 3-way parlay pays 6-1

The NFL will be down to its final four teams when four Divisional Round playoff games take place this weekend. The slate begins on Saturday with the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket, the Kansas City Chiefs, hosting the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. That night, two bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, will collide in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will battle in Buffalo three weeks after the cancellation of their Week 17 game. The weekend concludes with a renewal of one of the NFL's best rivalries: the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys squaring off in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The winners of this weekend's four games will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Games next weekend. Before you make any Divisional Round picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine NFL senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.
CBS Sports

49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks from model on 16-6 roll

The San Francisco 49ers will eye a spot in the NFC Championship Game for the second year in a row when they take on the visiting Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs on Sunday. The 49ers (14-4), who lost to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the NFC title game a year ago, are also looking to make their first Super Bowl appearance since 2019, when they were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. The Cowboys (13-5) are looking to end a 27-year drought by reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time since advancing to and winning Super Bowl XXX. Dallas has lost the last six Divisional Round matchups it has played in and is just 5-11 in the postseason since 1995.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Staying at shortstop

Wendle will remain at the top of the depth chart at shortstop for the Marlins despite the acquisition of Luis Arraez from the Twins on Thursday, as Jazz Chisholm will shift to center field, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Following a spate of recent moves, Miami's infield now figures to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain

Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Royals' Johan Camargo: Joins Royals on minor-league deal

Camargo signed a minor-league deal with the Royals on Saturday. Camargo struggled to a .237/.297/.316 slash line in 52 games for the Phillies last season, though his 74 wRC+ represented his best mark since 2018. His defensive versatility theoretically makes him a good fit for a bench spot, but he might wind up stuck in the minors waiting for an opportunity.
CBS Sports

Marlins' Daniel Castano: DFA'd by Miami

Castano (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Castano appeared in 10 games (seven starts) for the Marlins in 2022 and had a 4.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 35.2 innings. He was sidelined for over a month by a concussion after being struck in the head by a comebacker last summer, and he was also diagnosed with a small labrum tear in his shoulder in September. It's unclear if the left-hander will be ready for the start of spring training in February.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Zack Burdi: Gets opportunity with Tampa Bay

Burdi agreed Wednesday with the Rays on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Once seen as a potential bullpen ace while he was a prospect in the White Sox system, Burdi has beset by numerous injuries in recent years and would do well just to resurface in the majors in a low-leverage role in 2023. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2021 and wasn't especially effective over his 13 innings with two of the Nationals' lower-level minor-league affiliates last season, posting a 1.38 ERA but issuing 10 walks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy