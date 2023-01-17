The NFL will be down to its final four teams when four Divisional Round playoff games take place this weekend. The slate begins on Saturday with the top seed in the AFC playoff bracket, the Kansas City Chiefs, hosting the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars. That night, two bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, will collide in Philadelphia. On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will battle in Buffalo three weeks after the cancellation of their Week 17 game. The weekend concludes with a renewal of one of the NFL's best rivalries: the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys squaring off in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The winners of this weekend's four games will advance to the AFC and NFC Championship Games next weekend. Before you make any Divisional Round picks or NFL parlays, you need to see what SportsLine NFL senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

