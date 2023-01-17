Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week
TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
WIBW
Saturday forecast: Rain and snow comes to Northeast Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Snow showers are already occurring this morning in North-Central Kansas. The snow will keep falling as snow until around midday when surface temperatures warm to the mid 30s in that region therefore creating a rain/snow mix for the afternoon for areas north of I-70. Spots south of I-70 can expect mainly a rain/snow mix during the day today before we see a transition to light snow showers after dark tonight. Snowfall amounts all said and done will be between 2-4″ between Highway 36 and Highway 24 (north to south). Near I-70 and southward amounts begin to taper off between 0.5-1″ of actual snowfall.
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NW Missouri through Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northwest Missouri through Sunday morning. Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Harrison-Mercer-Holt-Andrew-De Kalb-Daviess-Grundy-Buchanan-Clinton-Caldwell-Livingston- * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 6 AM...
abc17news.com
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
Another round of snow expected in western Kansas this weekend
A winter storm watch is in effect for much of western Kansas as another round of wintry weather is expected to arrive late Friday. Ellis County is to the east of the watch area. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expecting rain to turn into snow late Friday,...
NWS: Wintry mix possible tonight in area
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible this evening into tonight in north-central Kansas. Light snowfall accumulations may occur. There could be slick spots, especially on elevated surfaces.
Wichita Eagle
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
KWCH.com
Another snow chance headed for the Plains
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another winter system is headed for Kansas, and it looks like the next go around will be a statewide snow event that leaves behind some accumulations by Saturday afternoon. Based on the track of the storm, the heavier amounts will likely fall in parts of central and western Kansas with as much as 3-6 inches possible.
How much snow, sleet and rain has fallen in Kansas?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team is tracking snow, sleet and rain totals around the KSN viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in. Wednesday, 1 p.m. Wednesday, 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, 4:15 a.m.
KVOE
WEATHER: Geography key reason why atmospheric river hasn’t reached Kansas
Over the past three weeks, California has been hammered with winter storm after winter storm, bringing feet of rainfall to low-lying areas and massive snow totals to the mountains. Virtually none of that moisture has reached Kansas. Why’s that? National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says it all comes down...
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
The Kansas Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 has been reopened west of Hays to the Colorado line.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Weather
Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final …. Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final time. Three killed after wrong-way crash on...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
KMBC.com
Thousands of golf balls wash up on California beach after winter storm
Golf balls have begun to wash up on the shores of Carmel Beach in California. Residents there are collecting the plethora of balls that have been deposited on the beach after recent winter storms. Conall Jones, of Carmel Valley, collected golf balls for several days after the rain subsided. "This...
kbsi23.com
Calling all Missouri deer hunters!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
KMBC.com
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
This Is The Most Beautiful Waterfall in Missouri
Readers Digest compiled a list of the most beautiful waterfalls in each state.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
Scam alert: Evergy warns Kansas, Missouri customers about new tactic
Evergy has posted a warning to its customers regarding a new tactic being used by scammers in Kansas and Missouri on Thursday.
