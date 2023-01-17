Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
TOUS les JOURS Opens First Nevada Location in Las Vegas
This marks the brand’s first Nevada location, and 22nd state where TOUS les JOURS operates
Here’s where a James Beard winner finds the best shrimp dumplings in SF
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
7x7.com
10 Essential Restaurants That Have Defined San Francisco Dining in the Past 40 Years
San Francisco is considered one of the best food cities in the United States, but it wasn’t always that way. It wasn’t until the late 1970s that chefs exploring new and creative ways to use ingredients and incorporate global flavors found a home in the city. By the...
San Francisco's 'most Instagrammable' spots, named by tourists and a local
Here's a list of not-so-touristy spots that you and your camera will love.
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
Here are the renovations in store for San Francisco's Ferry Building
The project is scheduled to begin at the end of this year, bringing a new look to the iconic landmark.
Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken opens new Oakland restaurant
The Nashville hot chicken craze continues to cast its spice-laden spell.
Global pop icon Madonna announces another concert at SF's Chase Center
The new date was added "due to overwhelming demand."
Facebook parent company Meta to drastically reduce San Francisco office space
The tech giant is scrapping a San Francisco office to embrace the remote work experience.
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco Exemplifies ‘The Emperor Has No Clothes’
In The Emperor’s New Clothes by Danish author Hans Christian Andersen, two charlatans successfully pull off a fraud on a flamboyant emperor who spends lavishly on fashion and clothing by telling him they will tailor an outfit that only the most wise can see. As the charlatan tailors announce...
SFGate
The San Francisco locations that made this film a 'masterpiece of mood'
Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive the best of streaming in your inbox. In January 2003, writer Eddie Muller put together a film festival of 20 classic and obscure crime films, all set in San Francisco for the first-ever Noir City film festival. On the second night, a screening of Orson Welles and Rita Hayworth’s 1948 film “The Lady From Shanghai” sold out San Francisco's Castro Theatre.
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
Bay Area tech layoffs in 2023 are already outpacing the worst of 2022
In 17 days, Bay Area-headquartered tech companies have laid off nearly 25,000 workers.
Beloved Berkeley Irish pub the Starry Plough celebrates life of co-founder
The Starry Plough, a Berkeley institution, became a second home for many thanks to Frances Hughes' hospitality.
SFGate
Chinese New Year guide: Where to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
It’s about that time of year when small red envelopes are gifted and exchanges of “gung hay fat choy!” become the city’s soundtrack. The Chinese New Year is upon us. And as home to the oldest Chinatown in North America (as well as one of the largest outside of Asia), San Francisco knows how to celebrate.
luxury-houses.net
This $2.6 Million Spectacular Mediterranean Villa in Las Vegas is The Crown Jewel of An Exclusive Gated Enclave of 5 Custom Estates
7600 Silver Meadow Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7600 Silver Meadow Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is a resort style estate in an exclusive gated enclave with a generous circular drive, a spacious living room punctuated by a stunning wrought iron floating staircase, a gourmet kitchen, venetian gardens, resort guest house and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7600 Silver Meadow Court, please contact Gary Anter (Phone: 702-743-4122) at Presenting Vegas for full support and perfect service.
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
sfstandard.com
Are People Really Flocking Back to San Francisco? Here’s What Data Shows
San Francisco faced a huge population exodus during the first year of the pandemic, but new research from LinkedIn suggests that younger, professional workers—who helped power the region’s economy in the Before Times—are starting to trickle back. The Bay Area ranked second out of all U.S. metros...
Las Vegas Weekly
Exploring two under-the-radar 2023 Las Vegas Strip developments
Two highly visible developments scheduled to open along the northern portion of the Las Vegas Strip late this year have been grabbing headlines and building anticipation for years now, but Fontainebleau Las Vegas and the MSG Sphere aren’t the only major changes coming to the tourist corridor in 2023.
SFGate
