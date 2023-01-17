Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Rapper William Young in Negotiations to write Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography While on Rikers Island.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Related
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. Viewers fell in love with the ambitious and talented teenage CEO. After PIX11’s story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known […]
BrooklynPapers.com
Youth Health Advocates Program Coordinator-STAR Program
The STAR-Adolescent Education Program is in search of a Coordinator for our Youth Health Advocate Program based at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. The team is in search of an energetic and community focused individual to coordinate a Department of Health grant funded youth program in Brooklyn. : Bachelor’s degree in...
Rokstar Chicken To Bring Korean Fried Chicken To Harlem
Flushing's favorite Korean fried chicken is finally coming to Manhattan.
BrooklynPapers.com
Medical Assistant
Hiring Medical Assistants for our Ambulatory Care Centers across Staten Island, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens!. PAY: $34,820-$43,385/year with BENEFITS: Medical, Clinical Call Center, Prescription Drug Plan, Wellness Pledge Program, Dental, Vision, Flexible Spending Accounts, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability Plans, Supplemental Life Insurance, 401(k), Voluntary benefits, Tuition Reimbursement and more!. HOURS/SHIFTS:
Independent movie house to expand in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The big story is not only on the big screen at Stuart Cinema and Cafe in Brooklyn. The independent movie house has been open in Greenpoint on West Street since 2018. It shows first-run films and is available to be rented out for community events and shows. “There’s nothing like the […]
NBC New York
NYC Is Home to One of the Ugliest Buildings in the World, According to Website
A new list found that New York City is home to one of the ugliest buildings in the world. Building supply website BuildWorld compiled tweets criticizing the appearance of some of the world's most popular buildings, and a Manhattan eyesore made the list. In fact, it was rated near the top.
Frustrated Manhattan businesses call for action to help curb shoplifting
The store owners say shoplifting is out of control and it is hurting their businesses.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
Rally demands end to hate crimes in Brooklyn community
The NYPD reported roughly 195 hate crimes in 2022 that were aimed toward people who are Jewish, the largest demographic targeted.
NYC civil service jobs: Here are the exams slated to open through March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking to join the New York City workforce, you can apply to take civil service exams each month. It’s one of the largest local government employers anywhere, with a wide range of positions available and benefits available. More than 80% of civil service positions in the city are called “competitive class,” jobs that require you to take an exam to qualify.
News 12
East New York tenant says enough is enough after years of deteriorating conditions
One tenant in East New York says he has been dealing with deteriorating conditions for years and is putting his foot down to demand his landlord take responsibility. Adrian Robinson, 52, has been renting a room in his East New York home for over five years. Beyond what he says is insufficient heating, he says the issues run much deeper.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1010 Pacific Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1010 Pacific Street, a nine-story residential building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Associates and Studio C Architecture and developed by Naresh Mahangu of NY Building Associates Inc., the structure yields 175 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 53 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $167,570.
fox5ny.com
NYPD: 1,300 illegal marijuana stores in NYC
NEW YORK - It’s hard to miss the marijuana shops on almost every block in New York City. According to the NYPD, more than 1,300 illegal marijuana stores are selling pot without a license. "I admit, I don't think we ever talked about this scenario happening," St. Senator Liz...
pix11.com
Groove with Brooklyn DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE at Brown Sugar Bounce
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Friday is National Disc Jockey Day, which recognizes the talented folks scratching away at the turntables to create a life-changing musical experience. Alexis Toney, a Brooklyn-based DJ who goes by DJ CLASSICNEWWAVE, hosts a series of Black music experiences and dance parties, called Brown Sugar Bounce.
yieldpro.com
Avanath Capital Management acquires high-rise apartment community in Brooklyn for $101.25 million
Avanath Capital Management, LLC (Avanath), a private real estate investment management firm, announces the acquisition of 7 DeKalb, a 251-unit multifamily property located in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York for $101.25 million. The acquisition of the 18-story high-rise community, purchased with equity from Avanath’s Renaissance Fund,...
Harlem truck depot developer celebrates grand opening
NEW YORK - Harlem has become home to Manhattan's newest truck depot. Last year, developers fought and failed to build mixed-income apartments on the 145th Street site.Big rigs squeezed into spaces Wednesday under the awning of an old gas station, with a second lot for smaller trucks standing by on the corner at Malcolm X Boulevard. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum acknowledges neighbors' concerns about the effect of exhaust on kids with asthma."Our original plan was to do exactly what you see going on today," Teitelbaum said. "That was six, seven years ago, but we said that we weren't going to do...
Rapper Cardi B faces judge in Queens for compliance meeting
NEW YORK -- Rapper Cardi B was back in court in New York City on Tuesday.She faced a judge in Queens for a compliance meeting.In September, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from a pair of strip club fights in the city in 2018.READ MORE: Cardi B pleads guilty in case over Queens strip club brawlsShe was sentenced to 15 days of community service and was supposed to have it finished up by Tuesday.The Queens District Attorney says she hasn't done any of it, however.The judge is now giving Cardi B until March 1 to get it done.
brickunderground.com
Average rent paid by roommates in NYC exceeds $1,500 for the first time
Even though sharing a rental apartment in New York City is typically cheaper than living by yourself, roommates saw their share of the rent go up significantly up as a result of rents hitting record levels in the past six months. According to roommate matching site SpareRoom, the average rent paid by a roommate in the city reached $1,559 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $1,294 the fourth quarter of 2021. That's an increase of 20 percent year over year and it's the first time the average rent paid by a roommate has exceeded $1,500.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
Comments / 0