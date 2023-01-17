ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Big 3 Stories: Missing girl and vacant houses burn

ENID, Ok. -- Services for Athena Brownfield will be held on January 25th at 2 PM in the Stride Bank Center in Enid. Senator Roger Thompson will be officiating her funeral. Athena loved to color and loved Baby Shark. Athena is the 4-year-old girl that had been missing from Oklahoma after her sister had been found by a postal carrier worker. You can read more on this story on our website.
JOPLIN, MO
Carl Junction student accepted into West Point Academy

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -- Some southwest Missouri students are on their way to a prestigious military academy. Senior Sammie Simms is one of the two from Carl Junction and she earned admission to the military academy Friday. Her visit to the academy was one of the biggest influences to go.
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape

Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior...
JOPLIN, MO
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park...
JOPLIN, MO
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
WICHITA, KS
Day in the Life of: Police Officer

PITTSBURG, Kans.- Every time an officer clocks in for duty, there’s no telling what's in store. The City of Pittsburg and the Pittsburg Police Department allowed KOAM to tag along during a patrol officer’s shift. Corporal Hunter Peterson showcased what a typical patrol shift is. During my time...
PITTSBURG, KS
Fire Department responds to vacant home fires

JOPLIN, Mo. - A string of recent vacant home fires have caught Joplin firefighters by surprise and the Joplin fire department is responding to more vacant structure fires than they have in the past. " Within the city of Joplin, we have a lot of structure fires. a lot of...
JOPLIN, MO
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
MONETT, MO
Grove High School football player shares incredible life journey

GROVE, Okla. - Emmanuel Crawford shares his incredible life story from slavery to football star. Emmanuel Crawford is one of Grove high school’s brightest football players. He was named player of the year for the state of Oklahoma by Gatorade. The award came as a shock to Crawford. “It was a surreal moment, you know, with all the other good players in Oklahoma. You know, kids who were five stars. Four stars. And it was just it was crazy to me. I found out in the weight room and I was just like sat there like, there's no way this is happening.”
GROVE, OK
Carthage teacher joins Scholastic Teacher Fellow Cohort

CARTHAGE, Mo. - Scholastic today announced that a Carthage teacher was selected for its inaugural 2022-2023 Teacher Fellow Cohort. Christina Landburg, a Missouri fourth-grade teacher at Carthage Intermediate Center, was one of 12 educators selected to join the team. "So I specifically will be reviewing book proposals for Scholastic and...
CARTHAGE, MO
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
PITTSBURG, KS
Seneca man accused of breaching U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

SENECA, Mo. - The United States Department of Justice says A Missouri man has been arrested on felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca, Missouri, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District...
SENECA, MO
Irving Elementary has a new Interim Assistant Principal

JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Schools announces Sara Jackson as the new Interim Assistant Principal at Irving Elementary. Jackson is an educator in the school district, most recently as a Special Education teacher at Royal Heights Elementary. She has 11 years of experience in Elementary Education, Special Education, and Educational Administration.
JOPLIN, MO
Black Hawk helicopters refuel at Joplin Regional Airport

JOPLIN REGIONAL AIRPORT (JOPLIN, Mo.) — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, tipsters let us know about multiple military helicopters at the Joplin Regional Airport. “6-10 black helicopters just flew over Stone’s Corner heading southwest. Possible just left the airport.” — A.L. “What's up with...
JOPLIN, MO
Two law enforcement officers use CPR to save a life

Lawrence County - Mo. - Two Law enforcement officers of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department saved a vehicle crash by using Narcan and CPR. The two heroes were Sgt. Brenden Richardson and Deputy Dawlton Pittman. After responding to the crash, they determined the victim was unconscious. They then removed the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO

