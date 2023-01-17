Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Big 3 Stories: Missing girl and vacant houses burn
ENID, Ok. -- Services for Athena Brownfield will be held on January 25th at 2 PM in the Stride Bank Center in Enid. Senator Roger Thompson will be officiating her funeral. Athena loved to color and loved Baby Shark. Athena is the 4-year-old girl that had been missing from Oklahoma after her sister had been found by a postal carrier worker. You can read more on this story on our website.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction student accepted into West Point Academy
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. -- Some southwest Missouri students are on their way to a prestigious military academy. Senior Sammie Simms is one of the two from Carl Junction and she earned admission to the military academy Friday. Her visit to the academy was one of the biggest influences to go.
koamnewsnow.com
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior...
koamnewsnow.com
Car crashes into building storefront in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. - About 10 a.m. Friday, January 20, 2023, reports of a car into a building at 523 South Main alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. On scene Sgt John Isenmann of the Joplin Police Dept tells us the driver was attempting to parallel park...
koamnewsnow.com
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
koamnewsnow.com
Day in the Life of: Police Officer
PITTSBURG, Kans.- Every time an officer clocks in for duty, there’s no telling what's in store. The City of Pittsburg and the Pittsburg Police Department allowed KOAM to tag along during a patrol officer’s shift. Corporal Hunter Peterson showcased what a typical patrol shift is. During my time...
koamnewsnow.com
Fire Department responds to vacant home fires
JOPLIN, Mo. - A string of recent vacant home fires have caught Joplin firefighters by surprise and the Joplin fire department is responding to more vacant structure fires than they have in the past. " Within the city of Joplin, we have a lot of structure fires. a lot of...
koamnewsnow.com
3 fire departments respond to restaurant fire near Monett
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, reports of a fire at Cubs Café, 2023 State Hwy 37, alerted Barry County E-911. Monett Rural Fire District responded with Engine 1211 Engine 1231 with 7 personnel. Monett City Fire Dept with a Engine and 4 personnel and Purdy Engine with 4 personnel responded as automatic mutual aid.
koamnewsnow.com
Grove High School football player shares incredible life journey
GROVE, Okla. - Emmanuel Crawford shares his incredible life story from slavery to football star. Emmanuel Crawford is one of Grove high school’s brightest football players. He was named player of the year for the state of Oklahoma by Gatorade. The award came as a shock to Crawford. “It was a surreal moment, you know, with all the other good players in Oklahoma. You know, kids who were five stars. Four stars. And it was just it was crazy to me. I found out in the weight room and I was just like sat there like, there's no way this is happening.”
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage teacher joins Scholastic Teacher Fellow Cohort
CARTHAGE, Mo. - Scholastic today announced that a Carthage teacher was selected for its inaugural 2022-2023 Teacher Fellow Cohort. Christina Landburg, a Missouri fourth-grade teacher at Carthage Intermediate Center, was one of 12 educators selected to join the team. "So I specifically will be reviewing book proposals for Scholastic and...
koamnewsnow.com
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
koamnewsnow.com
Seneca man accused of breaching U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
SENECA, Mo. - The United States Department of Justice says A Missouri man has been arrested on felony charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Kyler Joseph Bard, 26, of Seneca, Missouri, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District...
koamnewsnow.com
Irving Elementary has a new Interim Assistant Principal
JOPLIN, Mo. - Joplin Schools announces Sara Jackson as the new Interim Assistant Principal at Irving Elementary. Jackson is an educator in the school district, most recently as a Special Education teacher at Royal Heights Elementary. She has 11 years of experience in Elementary Education, Special Education, and Educational Administration.
koamnewsnow.com
Black Hawk helicopters refuel at Joplin Regional Airport
JOPLIN REGIONAL AIRPORT (JOPLIN, Mo.) — About 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, tipsters let us know about multiple military helicopters at the Joplin Regional Airport. “6-10 black helicopters just flew over Stone’s Corner heading southwest. Possible just left the airport.” — A.L. “What's up with...
koamnewsnow.com
Two law enforcement officers use CPR to save a life
Lawrence County - Mo. - Two Law enforcement officers of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department saved a vehicle crash by using Narcan and CPR. The two heroes were Sgt. Brenden Richardson and Deputy Dawlton Pittman. After responding to the crash, they determined the victim was unconscious. They then removed the...
Comments / 0