Suffolk, VA

Authorities respond to crash involving semi, bus in Suffolk; No one hurt

By Jay Greene
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kw3Xw_0kHt0WAo00

Authorities are responding to a crash involving a semi and a school bus in Suffolk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqAwR_0kHt0WAo00 Suffolk Police Dept.
It happened Tuesday afternoon in the area where Prudence Road turns onto Pruden Boulevard (U.S. 460).

TRENDING: Verdict reached in $1.5 million Windsor police stop lawsuit trial

Pictures from a News 3 viewer show a bus in a ditch and what appears to be a jackknifed semi.

Anthonette Ward, a spokesperson for Suffolk Public Schools, confirms to News 3 the bus driver and her grandchildren were the only ones on board at the time. There were no students riding the bus. There were no injuries.

So far, there's no word on what caused the crash.

