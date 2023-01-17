Authorities respond to crash involving semi, bus in Suffolk; No one hurt

Authorities are responding to a crash involving a semi and a school bus in Suffolk.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the area where Prudence Road turns onto Pruden Boulevard (U.S. 460).

Pictures from a News 3 viewer show a bus in a ditch and what appears to be a jackknifed semi.

Anthonette Ward, a spokesperson for Suffolk Public Schools, confirms to News 3 the bus driver and her grandchildren were the only ones on board at the time. There were no students riding the bus. There were no injuries.

So far, there's no word on what caused the crash.