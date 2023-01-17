ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Ed Asner’s Golden Globe Award to go on display at KCK high school

By Brian Dulle
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ZrhH_0kHszvPK00

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A special piece of Hollywood will soon be on display at one Kansas City, Kansas high school.

KCK Public Schools announced Tuesday that the Golden Globe Award won by the late Ed Asner will be on display indefinitely at Wyandotte High School, his alma mater.

Chiefs’ Mahomes reveals how he celebrated his first playoff win

Matthew Asner, the son of Ed Asner is loaning his father’s Golden Globe Award to the school with the hopes of inspiring the next generation of actors and performers.

This award was won by Ed Asner in 1979 for Best Television Actor in a Drama Series for his work in the famed TV show “Lou Grant.”

Younger generations will recognize him as the voice of Carl Frederickson in the 2009 Disney Pixar animation “UP.”

Ed Asner was a graduate of Wyandotte High School in 1947 where he also played football.

He passed away on Aug. 29, 2021 at the age of 91. He is buried alongside his parents and siblings at Sheffield Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri .

‘Royals Rally’ offers fans chance to meet team at Kauffman Stadium

Matthew Asner tells KCKPS he knows his dad would be very proud to have one of his awards in the school that meant so much to him.

The award will be presented by Matthew and his sister at Wyandotte High School’s Recital Hall at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideradio.com

Veteran KCMO Kansas City Morning Host Kelly Urich To Retire.

Veteran Kansas City radio personality Kelly Urich announces his impending retirement. Urich, who has been hosting mornings at Cumulus Media classic hits KCMO (94.9) since 2017, will hang up his headphones later this year, capping off a 33-year KC radio career. “The people of Kansas City have invited me into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy