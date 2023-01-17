Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com
Mather Hospital named one of America’s 250 best hospitals for 2023 by Healthgrades
Port Jefferson’s Mather Hospital is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Mather Hospital in the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.
stonybrook.edu
SBU Summer 2022 OVPR Seed Grant for Creating a Framework for Long Island Local Libraries as Resilience Hubs
The Department of Civil Engineering, School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, and the University Libraries at SBU are currently collaborating on a grant project to identify gaps between community needs and available services at Long Island libraries that serve socio-economically diverse populations and operate in areas with varying population densities and socio-demographic characteristics. The objective of this project is to develop a transformation framework for utilizing libraries as resilience hubs to create sustainable, scalable, and transferable positive impacts on community-identified priorities, particularly the needs of underserved communities.
beckersasc.com
Top 3 hospitals for 14 specialties in 2022-23: US News
Hospitals including NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston have been rated the top hospitals for certain subspecialities in 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News & World Report. Here are the top three hospitals for 14 specialties in 2022 and 2023:. Cancer:. 1....
stonybrook.edu
Climate Change Proves Deadly for Northern Bay Scallops
Stony Brook-led Study Reveals Summer Heatwaves and Low Dissolved Oxygen Contributed to Fishery Collapse. A new study by Stony Brook University researchers published in Global Change Biology demonstrates that warming waters and heat waves have contributed to the loss of an economically and culturally important fishery, the production of bay scallops. As climate change intensifies, heat waves are becoming more and more common across the globe. In the face of such repeated events, animals will acclimate, migrate or perish.
stonybrook.edu
A Climate Change Cautionary Tale: Summer Heatwaves, Low Oxygen Proves Deadly for Bay Scallops as Fishery Collapses in New York
Stony Brook-led study reveals summer heatwaves and low dissolved oxygen prove deadly for northern bay scallops as fishery collapses in New York. STONY BROOK, NY, January 19, 2023 – A new study by Stony Brook University researchers published in Global Change Biology demonstrates that warming waters and heat waves have contributed to the loss of an economically and culturally important fishery, the production of bay scallops. As climate change intensifies, heat waves are becoming more and more common across the globe. In the face of such repeated events, animals will acclimate, migrate, or perish.
HuntingtonNYNow
Smyth: Hochul’s Criticism of Huntington Housing Is Misplaced
An Open Letter in Response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s Housing Compact. Governor Hochul’s criticism of Huntington housing is misplaced. The Town of Huntington is the gold standard for housing development in New York. Where infrastructure can support it, Huntington has rezoned large parcels of land from single-family zoning...
syossetadvance.com
Syosset teacher accepted into Master Teacher program
The Syosset Central School District has announced that AP Biology Teacher Julie Yoo has been accepted into the New York State Master Teachers Program. Those accepted into the four year program must complete a minimum of 50 hours of Master Teacher-created programming each year in order to receive the certification. Fifty-percent of the hours must be spent assisting in the professional development of colleagues through mentorship or other activities.
N.Y. vets have to disclose risks of pets' meds under new law
SEAFORD, N.Y. -- New York pet owners have new protections thanks to a Long Island woman's decade-long fight.Veterinarians will soon have to disclose potential risks of prescription medicines."We never wanted to see another family suffer the way that we did," said Mary Kate Tischler, of Seaford.It's a bittersweet "mission accomplished" for her, 10 years after her beloved 3-year-old Labrador named Buoy died following knee surgery."They gave us a drug called Rimadyl and gave us no warnings whatsoever ... It's a painkiller to help him with the post-surgical pain," Tischler said.Buoy became violently ill and suffered kidney failure....
Controversy After New York State Woman’s Upset Jeopardy! Win
Fans rejoiced when a New York woman won on Jeopardy! but then came some controversy. A woman from the Lower Hudson Valley became a Jeopardy! champion. Westchester County, New York Woman Wins On Jeopardy!. Katie Palumbo of Amawalk, New York finished first on Monday's episode of Jeopardy!. "Exciting news! SHS...
travelawaits.com
22 Fantastic Things To Do On Long Island
Okay, I’ll admit it: I’m biased (in a good way) about Long Island. You see, I grew up there, about 20 miles from “the city.” While writing this article, I discovered I had much to learn about what Long Island offers. Now, as an “ex-pat,” I want to go back to experience it fully. The following list hits the highlights of everything to see and do, even if you’re just looking for a day trip from New York City.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
News 12
Massapequa Park man infuriated in search for diabetes drug that's in short supply
A Massapequa Park man is struggling to find a diabetes drug that is also used for weight loss. Charlie Bartlett says he has reached out to large pharmacy chains, neighborhood pharmacies, doctors, even the manufacturer but can't locally find the refill he needs of Trulicity to manage his Type One diabetes.
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
You, the New York voter, are to blame for city’s and state’s headlong rush to disaster
Mayor Eric Adams’ “City of Yes” suffered three thundering recent “No”s — to new housing, to judicial legitimacy and to sanity. The fault lies not only with woke politicians and judges — but also our own electorate. If New York City proceeds in its headlong rush to doom, our chuckleheaded voters will lead the march. Public Enemy No. 1: City Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan, who killed a proposal for more than 900 new rental apartments, half of them “affordable,” on a mostly vacant central Harlem block. She single-handedly torpedoed plans for a complex called One45 at Lenox Avenue and West...
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County Republicans call on Santos to resign
George Santos has faced stiff opposition from his colleagues since arriving at Capitol Hill last week. It looks like he won’t be having an easy time at home, either. Republican leaders from across the county gathered at GOP headquarters in Westbury Thursday and called on Rep. George Santos to resign after his trail of fabrications. The news conference was led by Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Cairo, Jr.
Early Addition: Guess whose Nissan has 5 unpaid speeding tickets in New York City?
Because you guessed right, it's the Nissan that George Santos has been driving, here are your early links: Elizabeth Holmes still in an estate and not a prison cell, it's Porch Pop season, and more. [ more › ]
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
Comments / 0