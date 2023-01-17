WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been sentenced to prison after being found responsible for moving more than 35 pounds of meth through the Midstate. “Armed drug traffickers and those associated with criminal organizations that threaten the safety of our region will be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The federal, state and local law enforcement agencies that comprise the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force are laser-focused on identifying and dismantling the most dangerous criminal networks in the Middle District of Georgia.”

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO