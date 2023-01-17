Read full article on original website
Husband found dead alongside wife, child after being shot in driveway on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man died and a woman and a child were hospitalized after they were found shot in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Woman arrested for murder of Forsyth man at Macon apartment
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot at a Macon apartment complex Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Walnut Hill Apartments on Merriwood Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot inside an apartment. The victim was later identified as 39-year-old Waymond Danzy, of Forsyth. Investigators say Danzy was dead on the scene.
1 dead after Georgia family is found shot in their driveway, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family was found shot in their driveway Friday night, according to deputies. Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 p.m. Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When deputies arrived,...
39-year-old man shot, killed on Merriwood Drive in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments located in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. about a person shot in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 39-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.
Macon family shot in their driveway Friday night
MACON — A Macon man was killed and his wife and child shot Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon. Deputies responded to Thoroughbred Lane at about 11:01 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 52-year-old man and his wife and child suffering from...
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Warner Robins fire victim dies from his injuries
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man badly burned in a Warner Robins fire has died. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland died from his injuries at an Atlanta hospital. The fire happened a few minutes after midnight on January 17, 2023, at Richmond II...
41nbc.com
GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
41nbc.com
Fatal fire in Crawford County leaves 2 dead
ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday morning, around 7:10 a.m., the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call concerning a structure fire at 5958 Whitaker Road that left 2 dead. When deputies and the fire department arrived at the scene, they discovered 2 bodies in the fire– those...
41nbc.com
Macon man, mother arrested in connection with shooting death
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County deputies arrest a Macon man and his mother in connection with a shooting death in 2022. Investigators arrested 24-year-old Brandon Neal Thursday for the death of 56-year-old Tommy Williams on October 8, in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Neal is charged with...
wgxa.tv
Pedestrian hit and killed on Pio Nono Ave.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality. On Friday, just after 7:00 P.M., deputies reported a pedestrian was hit by an Infinity G25X. Deputies said the 40-year-old woman was walking on Pio Nono Avenue near Harris Road attempting to cross the street when...
Man dead after being found shot in car on Lincoln Street identified
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot on Lincoln Street in Macon. It happened in the 2300 block of Lincoln Street just before 2 a.m. according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say deputies responded to a call about a person shot when they found...
wgxa.tv
BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
Two 14-year-olds suspects in Monday night home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two 14-year-olds broke into a home on Monday. They say around 4 a.m. deputies responded to a home invasion at 402 Brady Drive in Warner Robins. The people inside woke up to the sounds of breaking glass....
36-year-old woman facing drug charges after Bibb investigators execute warrant
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was arrested and is facing drug charges Friday. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators along with members of the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Fugitive Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home located in the 700 block of Ash Street.
Man burned in Warner Robins fire dies from injuries
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man is dead after a Tuesday morning fire in apartments on Feagin Mill Road, according to Coroner James Williams. Williams says 55-year-old Troy Ellis Holland of Warner Robins died overnight Thursday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. The fire started just after midnight on...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins residents startled awake during home invasion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Residents of one Warner Robins home had a rude awakening when they were woken by strange sounds only to find two strangers inside the house. At around 4:40 on Monday morning, documents sent into WGXA from the Houston County Sheriff's Office say that the residents of a Brady Drive home were woken by the sound of breaking glass. The reports don't say what the residents did next but they found themselves face to face with the invaders, who they believe to have been about 14 years old.
41nbc.com
Macon woman faces multiple charges after narcotics search warrant
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon woman is being held without bond on multiple charges after law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in the 700 block of Ash Street Friday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says law enforcement officers from the Bibb County...
wgxa.tv
2 in custody after three separate shootings within 24 hours in Americus
The Americus Police Department is currently investigating three separate shootings which have occurred within the past 24 hours. Just before noon on January 18, officers of the Americus Police Department responded to the apartments in the area of 60 Cherokee Street to a call of shots fired. On arrival officers located a female victim with a minor wound to the foot and observed numerous shell casings along with evidence that a second person may have been injured. A short time later, officers were notified of a gunshot victim at an apartment on 16th Green Street in Americus. A black male subject with gunshot wounds was located in an apartment. He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. This incident is under investigation by the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Americus police investigate three shootings in 24 hours
Americus Police sent a follow-up press release stating Fresh Start Academy was not placed on lockdown due to a student’s behavior — the school was on soft lockdown before the student incident due to a reported shooting near the school. AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Americus Police Department is investigating three separate shootings within a […]
wgxa.tv
Bibb County woman in jail after search warrant uncovers guns and drugs
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Investigators and U.S. Marshals have arrested a Macon woman after a search warrant led to the discovery of guns and drugs in her home. 36-year-old Callie Hamilton was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed on Ash Street, where investigators say they found an AR-15, a .45 caliber pistol, ammunition for both guns, ecstasy, weed, and digital scales.
