Wellston, MI

Authorities search for spray painting suspects

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect or suspects from an incident on Sunday night. On the night of Jan. 15, the Civic Center in Kingsley was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over,...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Michigan man charged with holding women hostage after accusing them of stealing his meth

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly held two women hostage in a Michigan shed because he thought they stole his methamphetamine. Michael James Miskell, 50, from Wellston, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault and battery in connection with the incident that happened Saturday.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Mesick man charged with OWI after several mailboxes ran over

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Mesick has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated on Saturday, according to Michigan State Police. Larry Maciver, 41, has been arraigned on the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. One count felony operating while intoxicated, third offense.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
Bomb threat reported at Harrison High School

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities searched Harrison High School on Thursday after a report that a student had an explosive device in the building, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. At 2:15 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of an explosive device being put into a...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Mecosta County Sheriff's Department Blotter: 1/14-1/18

At 3:07am, deputies responded to an OWI complaint, on Jefferson/ 150th Ave Deerfield TWP. Male driver ran off the roadway causing minor damage to his vehicle. After speaking with subject he advised deputies that he was drinking SFSTs were administer. Subject was taken to BRH for a blood draw and released with a appearance ticket of 02/09/2023 at 9:00am.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Michigan State Police search for shoplifting suspects

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding shoplifting suspects who allegedly stole items from a Walmart on Christmas Eve. "On December 24, 2022, two persons fled Walmart in Cadillac with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying," MSP said in a...
CADILLAC, MI
Missing Traverse City woman found deceased

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
Harrison High School student accused of phoning in bomb threat

HARRISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police tracked down a Harrison High School student who allegedly called in a bomb threat to Clare County Central Dispatch. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received the call around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The caller claimed a freshman student put an explosive device into their locker.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
Troopers Catch Wellston Man Who Took 2 Women Hostage

Michigan State Police say a man is in the Manistee County Jail accused of holding two women hostage. Troopers say they got a call around 7 a.m. Saturday about a hostage situation on Lily Road in Norman Township. They say two women were visiting the suspect, a man from Wellston,...
WELLSTON, MI
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Harrison High School Cleared, Students Sent Home

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday afternoon that a student made a comment about a homemade bomb in his locker. Out of precaution, the Sheriff’s Office put the school on secure mode. They brought in the bomb squad and K-9s and found nothing, but the student who made the comment was brought in for questioning.
HARRISON, MI
Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Shipwreck reappears off of a coast in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Usually when a ship sinks, it disappears completely. But a ship that sank long ago has reappeared and disappeared time and time again. After decades out of sight, it suddenly made another appearance off the coast of Leelanau County. Another story: Newborn baby to benefit...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
Ludington Brrrewfest brings local brewers together to support state park

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you feel like you've been indoors too long, you can warm up to those cold outdoor temperatures at the 8th annual Ludington Brrrewfest. More than 20 brewers from across Michigan will gather in Legacy Plaza with samples of beer, cider, wine, mead, etc. Proceeds...
LUDINGTON, MI

