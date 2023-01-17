Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Authorities search for spray painting suspects
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect or suspects from an incident on Sunday night. On the night of Jan. 15, the Civic Center in Kingsley was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over,...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man charged with holding women hostage after accusing them of stealing his meth
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly held two women hostage in a Michigan shed because he thought they stole his methamphetamine. Michael James Miskell, 50, from Wellston, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault and battery in connection with the incident that happened Saturday.
UpNorthLive.com
Mesick man charged with OWI after several mailboxes ran over
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Mesick has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated on Saturday, according to Michigan State Police. Larry Maciver, 41, has been arraigned on the 84th District Court in Wexford County on the following charges:. One count felony operating while intoxicated, third offense.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in Grand Traverse County. Tristan Dostal, 36, of Traverse City, was found in the woods in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area on Thursday. It’s the same area she went missing in earlier in the week.
UpNorthLive.com
Bomb threat reported at Harrison High School
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities searched Harrison High School on Thursday after a report that a student had an explosive device in the building, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. At 2:15 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of an explosive device being put into a...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Mecosta County Sheriff's Department Blotter: 1/14-1/18
At 3:07am, deputies responded to an OWI complaint, on Jefferson/ 150th Ave Deerfield TWP. Male driver ran off the roadway causing minor damage to his vehicle. After speaking with subject he advised deputies that he was drinking SFSTs were administer. Subject was taken to BRH for a blood draw and released with a appearance ticket of 02/09/2023 at 9:00am.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police search for shoplifting suspects
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding shoplifting suspects who allegedly stole items from a Walmart on Christmas Eve. "On December 24, 2022, two persons fled Walmart in Cadillac with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying," MSP said in a...
UpNorthLive.com
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
abc12.com
HARRISON, Mich. (WJRT) - Police tracked down a Harrison High School student who allegedly called in a bomb threat to Clare County Central Dispatch. The Clare County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received the call around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The caller claimed a freshman student put an explosive device into their locker.
Missing Traverse City Woman Was Found Dead, Sheriff’s Office Says
The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the woman was found dead in the woods in the area where they were searching. We will keep you updated if we learn further details. Jan. 18, 4:30 p.m. The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says that they have found...
Michigan State Police say a man is in the Manistee County Jail accused of holding two women hostage. Troopers say they got a call around 7 a.m. Saturday about a hostage situation on Lily Road in Norman Township. They say two women were visiting the suspect, a man from Wellston,...
A Michigan man was arrested after holding two women hostage, state police said Sunday.
Cadillac Couple Tells Their Incredible Tale of Saving Bald Eagle Hit by Car
On their way to Manton for an appointment in 2019, Cadillac residents Steve and Carol Duncan had an unforgettable chance encounter that was both beautiful and tragic. They were driving on US-131 nearing mile-marker 191 when they saw two bald eagles in the middle of the passing lane. “We watched...
UpNorthLive.com
23-year-old Traverse City man dies in crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 23-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning in Peninsula Township, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. At 2:24 a.m., central dispatch received a report of a fire in the woods near Center Road near Rue De Vin, the sheriff's...
The Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday afternoon that a student made a comment about a homemade bomb in his locker. Out of precaution, the Sheriff’s Office put the school on secure mode. They brought in the bomb squad and K-9s and found nothing, but the student who made the comment was brought in for questioning.
Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A 23-year-old man died in a crash on Old Mission Peninsula in Grand Traverse County. UpNorthLive reports the crash occurred when the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Center Road near Ru Devin, lost control, left the roadway and struck an embankment.
Lake County Sheriff Says One Person Killed In Chase Township Crash
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says one person died after a two-car crash in Chase Township. Deputies were called to the intersection of US-10 and Depot Street around 4 p.m. on Saturday. They say two people had to be airlifted to the hospital but did not say if they...
UpNorthLive.com
Shipwreck reappears off of a coast in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Usually when a ship sinks, it disappears completely. But a ship that sank long ago has reappeared and disappeared time and time again. After decades out of sight, it suddenly made another appearance off the coast of Leelanau County. Another story: Newborn baby to benefit...
UpNorthLive.com
Ludington Brrrewfest brings local brewers together to support state park
MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you feel like you've been indoors too long, you can warm up to those cold outdoor temperatures at the 8th annual Ludington Brrrewfest. More than 20 brewers from across Michigan will gather in Legacy Plaza with samples of beer, cider, wine, mead, etc. Proceeds...
