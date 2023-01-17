Read full article on original website
NW News Network
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
Plans Emerging for a Pullman Area Biodiesel Plant Funded by Public and Private Dollars
PULLMAN - Plans are emerging for a Pullman area biodiesel plant that would be funded through a mix of public and private funds. The Washington State Department of Commerce has approved a 5 million dollar loan to the Port of Whitman County to help pay for the land for the proposed facility. The 100 acre property is near Pullman. The exact site isn’t being disclosed by the port since the local government agency hasn’t finalized the purchase.
Once controversial homeless housing complex about to open for 60 in Tri-Cities
The rate of people homeless in the Tri-Cities consistently has outpaced the rate in the rest of WA state since 2016.
goodfruit.com
Tyson McCallum, a young grower from Ephrata, Washington
Family background/Tyson is a first-generation farmer from Anacortes, Washington, who graduated from Edmonds Community College with a degree in nursery and greenhouse management. He is the son of Rick and Tee McCallum. grower/Ephrata, Washington. crops/Apples and cherries. business/Willow Drive Nursery. How did you find your way into agriculture?. I grew...
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
ifiberone.com
National Weather Service perplexed over odd radar signal that partially dissipates into south Grant County
BENTON CITY - According to the Tri-City Herald, meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton, Oregon are turning to the public for help in figuring out an odd radar signal that was primarily detected out of the Benton City area. On Tuesday, NWS posted a GIF that was...
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
yaktrinews.com
UPDATE: Edison Street overpass on SR 240 cleared, traffic still delayed
KENNEWICK, Wash. — 5:05 p.m. The scene on the overpass on Edison Street has been cleared. However, traffic on the westbound side of 240 in Kennewick is still at stop and go level. If you have an alternate way to get home, it is advised you take that route as the traffic may not clear immediately.
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched the Washington state apartment of a graduate student charged with stabbing four University of Idaho students to death, according to newly unsealed court documents.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 16, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
2 more doctors, nurse practitioner now practicing in the Tri-Cities area
Their specialties include occupational medicine, rheumatology and emergency medicine.
ifiberone.com
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County
COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
FOX 11 and 41
Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
nbcrightnow.com
Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial
The Kennewick man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move...
ifiberone.com
Minivan rolls after colliding with $140,000 Tesla at dangerous intersection near Quincy
QUINCY - One of the most dangerous intersections in the region claimed another crash on Monday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol. At about 3:30 p.m., Washington state troopers say a local couple was traveling westward on SR 283, approaching Adams Road, when they were cut off by a Tesla Model X Plaid going towards Quincy on Adams Road.
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
UPDATE: Semi driver says he was avoiding cat before crashing near Colfax
COLFAX, Wash. – UPDATE: Authorities have updated the information on the inestigation. They said it appeared there was no second vehicle involved in the semi crash. They said the driver of the semi swerved to avoid a cat in the road, overcorrected and lost control of the semi. When it tipped, it punctured a hole in the side of the...
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
