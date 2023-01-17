ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TVGuide.com

American Idol Season 21: Judges, Host, Premiere Date, and Everything to Know

American Idol has been a reality competition staple since it launched back in 2002. The singing contest has given us stars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, to name just a few. The series was the most-watched primetime program in the U.S. for eight consecutive years, and Time listed 2002's Season 1 as one of the most influential reality seasons of all time.
GoldDerby

‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 3 performances ranked: All 10 acts from worst to best

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” aired its third episode Monday night with 10 more acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and beyond, competing in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to the judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. In each of these first rounds, only two acts from each episode will advance to The Finals. One will be hand-selected by one of...
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's 'American Idol' Costar Justin Guarini Says She Was 'Killer' At Behind-The-Scenes Card Games

More than two decades after the world met first met Kelly Clarkson and her famed American Idol competitior, Justin Guarini, as they vied for the crown on the series’ first season, the reality TV icons are getting candid about their early days in the limelight. Earlier this week, the American Idol alums reminisced about what it was like competing on the Fox reality series, with Guarini revealing there was yet another tense contest brewing behind the scenes of the series — their ultra high-stakes, backstage card games.“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If...
ETOnline.com

Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Calls Marrying Ben Affleck an ‘Emotional Transition’

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about marrying Ben Affleck in a new interview with Today. The former World of Dance judge said it was an “emotional transition” to combine their lives, but called 2022 her “best year” since her kids were born. Jennifer Lopez Talks About...
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Star Fritz Hager Releases New Single ‘Caroline’

American Idol Season 20 star Fritz Hager has released his first new single since the show. The tongue-in-cheek song, called “Caroline,” is about the aftermath of a one-night stand, as the narrator tries to remember the woman’s name. American Idol‘s Fritz Hager Releases New Song ‘Caroline’...
GoldDerby

Mike E. Winfield compels Simon Cowell to hit the Golden Buzzer for a true competitor [WATCH]

On January 16, “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued with the third installment of first round episodes featuring performances from 10 fan favorite acts. In this episode, Simon Cowell was given control over the Golden Buzzer, the special button that when pressed sends an act straight through to The Finals. Though he said he wasn’t expecting to use it at that point, Simon was compelled to hit it for comedian Mike E. Winfield based on Mike’s own commentary. Watch the full performance in the video above. Mike first appeared on AGT last year on season 17, but was eliminated in the Top 10...
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments

Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.
GoldDerby

Simon Cowell booed on ‘AGT: All-Stars’ when he X’es mentalist Peter Antoniou

The last time mentalist Peter Antoniou appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in Season 16, he received a red X from Simon Cowell in the live semifinals when his act didn’t go according to plan. Flash-forward to “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” and Peter now admits that Simon is a “curveball” when it comes to judging his mentalism. “I’m really hoping that this performance wins Simon back over and makes him regret pushing that buzzer,” he declared before stepping onto the big stage. Long story short? Unfortunately, Peter received yet another X from the cranky British judge, which prompted the audience to...
talentrecap.com

Why Sam Champion Returned to ‘Good Morning America’ This Week

Dancing with the Stars Season 31 contestant Sam Champion recently returned to his old stomping grounds at Good Morning America after leaving the show in 2013. The meteorologist filled in for regular GMA weather anchor Ginger Zee. Sam Champion Returns to Good Morning America. Champion left Good Morning America in...

