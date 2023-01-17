Read full article on original website
Related
As Kelly Clarkson And Jennifer Hudson Dominate Daytime TV, Fellow American Idol Vet Simon Cowell Reveals Why He Once Quit His Own Show
As Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson headline talk shows, OG American Idol judge Simon Cowell admitted to backing out of his own program.
Teen ballerina born with no arms inspired viewers on 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'
Teen ballerina with no armsPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. America's Got Talent: All-Stars brought back fan favorites with inspiring stories for another chance to become AGT champion. There were many good acts, but one performance mesmerized judge Simon Cowell.
TVGuide.com
American Idol Season 21: Judges, Host, Premiere Date, and Everything to Know
American Idol has been a reality competition staple since it launched back in 2002. The singing contest has given us stars like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson, to name just a few. The series was the most-watched primetime program in the U.S. for eight consecutive years, and Time listed 2002's Season 1 as one of the most influential reality seasons of all time.
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode 3 performances ranked: All 10 acts from worst to best
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” aired its third episode Monday night with 10 more acts performing for a coveted spot in The Finals. The new spin-off series features former “Got Talent” contestants from America and beyond, competing in a seven-week showdown to determine which ultimate all-star will claim the title of “Got Talent World Champion.” Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum return to the judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties. In each of these first rounds, only two acts from each episode will advance to The Finals. One will be hand-selected by one of...
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'
Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Kelly Clarkson's 'American Idol' Costar Justin Guarini Says She Was 'Killer' At Behind-The-Scenes Card Games
More than two decades after the world met first met Kelly Clarkson and her famed American Idol competitior, Justin Guarini, as they vied for the crown on the series’ first season, the reality TV icons are getting candid about their early days in the limelight. Earlier this week, the American Idol alums reminisced about what it was like competing on the Fox reality series, with Guarini revealing there was yet another tense contest brewing behind the scenes of the series — their ultra high-stakes, backstage card games.“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If...
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season. Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads. "On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary...
Lupita Nyong’o’s Boyfriend Selema Masekela Is a TV Host! See His Net Worth, Their Romance, More
Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and her boyfriend, Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their official Instagram debut as a couple in December 2022. And fans couldn’t help but gush over the couple’s sweet bond. However, Selema is...
ETOnline.com
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
'American Idol' Hosts Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Head to 'Sing City' in New Season Teaser
The American Idol judges are headed to Sin City for the popular reality show's 21st season. In a new, glamorous, high-stakes clip teasing the upcoming Idol episodes, country star Luke Bryan joins fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie with show host Ryan Seacrest for a glitzy night out in Vegas.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Calls Marrying Ben Affleck an ‘Emotional Transition’
Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about marrying Ben Affleck in a new interview with Today. The former World of Dance judge said it was an “emotional transition” to combine their lives, but called 2022 her “best year” since her kids were born. Jennifer Lopez Talks About...
Country star Kelsea Ballerini addresses rumored Chase Stokes romance in new video: 'Stop looking'
Kelsea Ballerini reacted to rumors that she is romantically involved with "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes in a TikTok video. The two sparked dating rumors last week after photos of the them emerged.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Star Fritz Hager Releases New Single ‘Caroline’
American Idol Season 20 star Fritz Hager has released his first new single since the show. The tongue-in-cheek song, called “Caroline,” is about the aftermath of a one-night stand, as the narrator tries to remember the woman’s name. American Idol‘s Fritz Hager Releases New Song ‘Caroline’...
Mike E. Winfield compels Simon Cowell to hit the Golden Buzzer for a true competitor [WATCH]
On January 16, “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued with the third installment of first round episodes featuring performances from 10 fan favorite acts. In this episode, Simon Cowell was given control over the Golden Buzzer, the special button that when pressed sends an act straight through to The Finals. Though he said he wasn’t expecting to use it at that point, Simon was compelled to hit it for comedian Mike E. Winfield based on Mike’s own commentary. Watch the full performance in the video above. Mike first appeared on AGT last year on season 17, but was eliminated in the Top 10...
Gabby Windey & Vinny Guadagnino Reunite At ‘DWTS’ Tour Rehearsal After Flirty Comments
Gabby Windey showed off some dance moves with her fellow Dancing With The Stars Season 31 alum Vinny Guadagnino during a rehearsal on Wednesday, January 11. The pair were seen prepping for their appearance with amazing chemistry on dancer Emma Slater’s Instagram Story. Vinny, 35, joined the DWTS tour for a few upcoming dates, and it looked like he and The Bachelorette star, 32, were having a blast as they worked on some routines.
Herrmann's Wife Got a Devestating Diagnosis in Season 11 of 'Chicago Fire' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following contains major spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11. The fictional firefighters on NBC’s long-lived procedural drama series Chicago Fire put their characters’ lives in danger every day. But this time, it’s not someone from Firehouse 51 whose life is at risk. Article continues...
Simon Cowell booed on ‘AGT: All-Stars’ when he X’es mentalist Peter Antoniou
The last time mentalist Peter Antoniou appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in Season 16, he received a red X from Simon Cowell in the live semifinals when his act didn’t go according to plan. Flash-forward to “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” and Peter now admits that Simon is a “curveball” when it comes to judging his mentalism. “I’m really hoping that this performance wins Simon back over and makes him regret pushing that buzzer,” he declared before stepping onto the big stage. Long story short? Unfortunately, Peter received yet another X from the cranky British judge, which prompted the audience to...
talentrecap.com
Why Sam Champion Returned to ‘Good Morning America’ This Week
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 contestant Sam Champion recently returned to his old stomping grounds at Good Morning America after leaving the show in 2013. The meteorologist filled in for regular GMA weather anchor Ginger Zee. Sam Champion Returns to Good Morning America. Champion left Good Morning America in...
talentrecap.com
‘The Voice’ Winner Girl Named Tom Announces Official Dates of 2023 Tour
The Voice winner Girl Named Tom has recently announced their first upcoming tour this year. Fans are definitely excited to witness the group perform all around America. Girl Named Tom to Embark on Brand-New Tour This Year. Months after releasing their holiday album One More Christmas, the sibling band is...
Comments / 0