Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
Commanders QB Review: 'Change Imminent' After Carson Wentz, Taylor Heinicke Struggle
Inconsistency at the quarterback position ultimately cost the Washington Commanders at the end of the season.
decrypt.co
Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors
Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
Yardbarker
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Report: Player Has LIV Golf Offer Pulled Following TV Deal
According to a tweet by Daniel Rapaport, one player saw his LIV Golf offer axed following their TV deal announcement
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Greg Roman is exactly who Ron Rivera needs as offensive coordinator
The Washington Commanders are looking for an offensive coordinator. So are nine other NFL teams. One look at Washington, and you’d think it’s probably not one of the more attractive options. However, Washington has talent on offense. The problem is the Commanders need a quarterback. We’ve heard that...
overtimeheroics.net
MLB Expansion and Relocation Candidates
The hot topic around baseball in recent years has been that of expansion and possible relocation. For many fans, there is a hunger for expansion since MLB is entering its 25th year since its most recent expansion, adding the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks in 1998. During this time, the NFL, NBA, and NHL have added a total of seven expansion teams.
Commanders Should Sign NFC East Rival LB in Free Agency
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards is heading into free agency this offseason. Could the Washington Commanders sign?
KXLY
Wagner Group faces more sanctions; NFL playoff predictions; Judge fines Trump for ‘frivolous’ lawsuit | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. » Associated Press NFL writer Rob Maaddij offers his predictions for this weekend’s playoff games. »...
Sports-Focused Firm Backed by Shaq, NBA Teams, Closes $100M Fund
An investment firm dedicated to sports and related industries announced its biggest fund to date. Courtside Ventures closed its third fund, securing $100 million in fresh capital and bringing its total amount raised to more than $200 million. Investors in the fund included:. Athlete legends Shaquille O’Neal and Larry Fitzgerald...
Tony Dungy Apologizes for Tweet With Anti-Transgender Rhetoric
The former coach will remain on the air with NBC on Saturday.
Mike Francesa and Chris Russo Will Reunite on 'First Take'
Mike Francesa and Mad Dog to reunite on "First Take."
Mike Greenberg Names 3 Quarterbacks New York Jets Need To Trade For
Mike Greenberg, ESPN analyst and unabashed New York Jets fan, believes the franchise should trade for one of three quarterback options this offseason. "Aaron Rodgers. Lamar Jackson. Derek Carr. Any of them makes the #Jets a legit contender immediately. Make it happen," he wrote on Twitter Saturday. ...
‘Extraordinary Demand:’ NFL Sells 50K Tickets for Bills-Chiefs
The league said it’s seeing “extraordinary” ticket demand for a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta next week. Within 24 hours of going on sale to Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs season ticket holders, the league sold over 50,000 tickets to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The...
Front Office Sports
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0