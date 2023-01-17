ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Collision with avalanche field derails train near Girdwood

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — No one was injured when an Alaska Railroad train derailed Tuesday near Girdwood after running into an avalanche field.

Three crew members were aboard the freight train when it hit the snow field just before 2 a.m., railroad spokesperson Christy Terry told KTUU. The train had just left Whittier and was headed north.

It’s not known when the avalanche covered the tracks. The collision sent the first two cars off the track and a third car was also partially derailed.

The railroad said it is assessing clearing the tracks of snow, an effort that would begin Wednesday.

Girdwood Fire and Rescue said on Facebook that drivers on the Seward Highway should expect delays in the area Tuesday as the state transportation department undertakes avalanche mitigation efforts.

alaskasnewssource.com

Avalanche bulletin issued for Turnagain Pass this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A special avalanche bulletin has been issued for Saturday and Sunday due to an unstable snowpack in Turnagain Pass. The bulletin was issued by the Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center, and advises backcountry users to be aware of the possibility of heightened avalanche danger from 6 a.m. Saturday morning through 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Avalanches may happen suddenly from natural causes, and can also be triggered by the movement people, vehicles or large animals.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping busy and active during the long Alaskan winter can sometimes be a challenge, but Anchorage resident Lizzie Newell has found a hobby. Newell thinks of herself as an “ice gardener.”. Her colorful ice sculpting passion began as a way to try and stop people...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wil Graves was walking by University Lake Tuesday night with his dogs when he first heard the commotion. “I was talking on the phone with my friend in Oregon, and I heard a splashing and I said, ‘Tracy, there’s something going on over there,’ and I said ‘that’s a moose and he’s drowning so I’ve gotta hang up,’” Graves recounted.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Fire Department responds to 2-alarm fire near Ship Creek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage firefighters responded to reports of a warehouse fire in the Ship Creek area on Thursday night. According to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd, the fire near 2500 North Post Road was reported at 8:09 p.m. “A total of 20 units responded as part...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Ash Jurberg

Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month

Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Waves of wet winter weather hit Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather on the wet side will impact Alaska’s southern coasts from the Aleutian Islands to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Anchorage sees a chance of snow as a result of the moisture moving into the city late Wednesday afternoon to evening. Another round of snow is possible for Friday night to Saturday morning.
ALASKA STATE
golfcourseindustry.com

Lessons learned in Anchorage

Golf course architects get to work in some exciting and unique locations. I get asked all the time which are my favorites, or which are the most challenging. In the case of Anchorage Golf Course, both apply. Having worked in some remote locations, including India and parts of Southeast Asia,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

Gas rig tax dispute costs borough

A natural gas producer with roots in Homer is going on year three of fighting the state and Kenai Peninsula Borough on the property taxes he’s paying for his platform in Cook Inlet. John Hendrix is president of HEX, which acquired a gas-producing unit and platform in the middle...
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man rescues moose from lake in Anchorage

The principal said several school employees tried to intervene to stop the attack but the bear chased them and even tried to get into the school. Tilton elected speaker on 2nd day of 33rd legislative session. Updated: 9 hours ago. A day after the 33rd legislative session began, the House...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

More rounds of light snow expected through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2.8 inches of snow that fell Thursday evening through early Friday morning was the most snow to fall since the end of the “snow blitz” on Dec. 15. In fact, Anchorage went 34 days (from Dec. 15 through Jan. 18) without seeing 1 inch of snow or more on any given day.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Fatal Polar Bear Attack

New safety measures coming to Sullivan Arena, Fairview neighborhood. Tilton elected speaker on 2nd day of 33rd legislative session. A day after the 33rd legislative session began, the House elected a speaker: Cathy Tilton (R-Wasilla) has been chosen as the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Anchorage Assembly plans special...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

New safety measures coming to Sullivan Arena, Fairview neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness met Wednesday to discuss how to continue assistance for those experiencing homelessness. One topic of discussion was the demobilization of the emergency shelter plan, because the Sullivan Arena will not be staying open indefinitely. The Dave Bronson...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sylvester Joubert watches the news every day, so when he saw a report that a thief had broken into Williwaw Elementary and stolen more than a dozen iPads, he knew he had to act. “School is here for the kids to learn, and when someone is...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances

After issuing a memo detailing allegations that an "executive" from Mayor Dave Bronson's office was viewing surveillance footage of what municipal employees were visiting the Ombudsman's office, Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess spoke in an extended interview with Mike Mason. Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Alaska Beacon

Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid

Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has […] The post Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views. Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical...
WASILLA, AK
