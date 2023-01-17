Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KELOLAND TV
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
Snow Alert Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota Beginning Thursday, January 19
The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Zone 3:...
dakotanewsnow.com
Storm causes snow alert and road hazards in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday and will continue until routes are clear. Vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. The Lincoln...
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
kelo.com
Another round of winter weather slows the morning commute
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Roads are snow covered and slippery this morning, leading authorities to remind drivers to slow down, buckle up, and increase following distance. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says plows are out so give them room to work. Snow is drifting across roads in rural areas. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department reports conditions in the southern party of Lincoln County is considerably worse than other areas of the county. There have been multiple slide-ins near the Davis Exit. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says official snowfall for Sioux Falls through 6 a.m. is 3.9 inches. Snow alerts are active for the following cities:
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fresh snow in southern KELOLAND is making roads slick this morning. Early morning roads are snow packed and difficult to travel south of Sioux Falls. Rural roads are drifting with 15-30 mph winds in southern KELOLAND. Slippery and wet roads are the main...
more1049.com
Winter Storm Warnings In Place As Region Braces For Another Taste of Winter
Sioux Falls, SD (KICD)– It looks like we are still on track for yet another taste of winter as a storm system starts pushing its way into the local region. Meteorologist Ivan Gumbs from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls tells us the current thinking is heavy snow and gusty winds will start to become more prevalent by later this afternoon and into the evening.
KELOLAND TV
Will recent snow improve drought conditions in SE South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southeastern part of South Dakota is once again bracing for a winter weather event that could bring anywhere between one and 10 inches of snow depending on where you live. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt is hopeful that another round of double-digit...
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
mitchellnow.com
Winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Wednesday
A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Wednesday and will remain in effect until 6 AM Thursday. Ivan Gumbs with the National Weather Service says Mitchell is expected to get up to six inches of snow, with snow starting on Wednesday afternoon. The highest snow totals are currently expected in the lower Missouri River Valley, including Wagner, Burke, Vermillion, and Yankton. If the storm tracks farther north, Mitchell’s snowfall total could increase to just under a foot of snow. Gumbs says winds of 25-30 miles per hour will create visibility problems and hazardous travel conditions. If you have travel plans, be sure to check road and weather conditions ahead of time.
kelo.com
Travelers beware: I-29 in Lincoln County seeing multiple crashes and slide-ins due to poor road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Those traveling today should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially along rural roadways in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that they’re responding to several crashes along I-29 between Sioux Falls and Beresford. In a Facebook...
KELOLAND TV
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow accumulated on & south of I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have a few flurries falling in northern South Dakota this morning. Once those clear out, we’ll stay pretty cloudy today. Highs will be stuck in the 20s for most of us, with a few 30s in the south. The wind should stay fairly light today.
Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska
Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
KELOLAND TV
Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
kelo.com
One injured after housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person was injured and one pet died as a result of a housefire in northeastern Sioux Falls. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5210 E Madison St. The first arriving fire company confirmed...
hubcityradio.com
Lewis & Clark Regional Water System preparing for a busy construction season
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- After getting a couple more rounds of federal funding, it will be a busy construction season for the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System. Executive Director Troy Larson says they have some contracts in place. The project struggled last summer to keep up with water demand as a...
KELOLAND TV
Former police officer sentenced; Snow cleanup in SE KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. A former Sioux Falls police officer is in federal court on Thursday, scheduled to be sentenced. The South Dakota Department of Education has released a new...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to 2 fires in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the northeastern part of the city. Officials say it happened at a home on East Madison Street just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews arriving on the scene found smoke coming from the...
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0