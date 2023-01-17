SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Roads are snow covered and slippery this morning, leading authorities to remind drivers to slow down, buckle up, and increase following distance. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says plows are out so give them room to work. Snow is drifting across roads in rural areas. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department reports conditions in the southern party of Lincoln County is considerably worse than other areas of the county. There have been multiple slide-ins near the Davis Exit. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says official snowfall for Sioux Falls through 6 a.m. is 3.9 inches. Snow alerts are active for the following cities:

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO