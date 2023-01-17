ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westernslopenow.com

Band Raises Money for Suicide Awareness

“The western Colorado community foundation is just delighted to accept this wonderful donation from the band Union of None.”. Tedi Gillespie with the western Colorado community foundation says Mesa County’s suicide rate remains among the highest in the state and impacts thousands every year. “It’s something that hits too...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Meet Our Pet of the Week:

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — This week’s KREX 5 Pet of the Week comes to us from Roice-Hurst Humane Society. In house interview with Lauren McCrary, the Foster & Volunteer Coordinator since 2022… and a cameo of nutmeg!
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Cohee Trial: Dad takes the stand

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— On Thursday Terri Cohee took the stand forced to relive the horrific moments from nearly two years ago when she found a human head in her son’s closet, and on Friday, dad took the stand. The currently unemployed Brian Cohee senior who founded the...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Western Slope Weather Forecast

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — There are a few more storms in the short term forecast, but they are colder and drier than the winter pattern we have been blessed with since late December. Temperatures remaining below the seasonal averages will be the norm moving through this remaining week and the next.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

