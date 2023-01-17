ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois women’s basketball set to host first Top 25 home game since 2000

By Bret Beherns
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — A big opportunity awaits the Illinois women’s basketball team. The 21st-ranked Illini (15-3, 5-2 B1G) host No. 6 Indiana Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the first Top 25 game at State Farm Center since the 1999-2000 season. January 2, 2000 was the last time Illinois was ranked and played another team in the polls in Champaign, taking down No. 5 Georgia 82-65.

“I just think that we’re really paving the way and doing it again like how it was years ago so just knowing we’re playing another ranked team for the first time in a long time is just something that we’re really looking forward to,” Illinois sophomore guard Adalia McKenzie said.

The Hoosiers (16-1, 5-1 B1G) beat the Illini 65-61 in Bloomington on Dec. 4 in the Big Ten opener for Green earlier this season. Overall, Indiana has won 14-straight games over Illinois, with the last Illini win in the series back in 2013.

“It’s exciting,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said about the opportunity to host a Top 10 team. “This is what we wanted to do, this is the vision of why we all came here, is to get this program to where we all believe it can be but you’ve got to take advantage of some of these big opportunities and tomorrow night is one of those opportunities.”

