ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Star Draw
03-06-15-19-41
(three, six, fifteen, nineteen, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $693,000
Idaho Cash
17-22-25-37-45
(seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $140,600
Lucky For Life
03-04-25-35-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(three, four, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Day
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
Pick 3 Night
6-8-4
(six, eight, four)
Pick 4 Day
5-6-7-7
(five, six, seven, seven)
Pick 4 Night
2-3-6-9
(two, three, six, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
Weekly Grand
01-10-12-21-23
(one, ten, twelve, twenty-one, twenty-three)
