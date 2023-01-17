ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Webb School names former Tennessee assistant as new head football coach

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ql1c_0kHsyPOP00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the first time in nearly 40 years, Webb School of Knoxville has named a new head football coach.

The school announced Tuesday that Don Mahoney has been named the new head varsity football coach and associate director of student-athlete development.

Mahoney succeeds longtime head coach David Meske, who will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Meske, who also serves as the athletic director, has led the Spartans football program for the past 38 seasons. The Webb football stadium was renamed ‘David Meske Stadium’ in 2015.

Oak Ridge head football coach Scott Cummings resigns after one year in charge

“Don brings a tremendous amount of coaching experience to Webb School,” Meske said in a release. “He is committed to the mission of our school and will help develop our student-athletes to their fullest potential. And as football coach, Don will be dedicated to making sure our players excel as student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Mahoney’s coaching career spans over 25 years. He began his coaching career at the University of Central Michigan in 1995 with stops at Tulane and the University of Cincinnati.

He was the offensive line coach at the University of Tennessee from 2013-1017 and helped Tennessee to three straight bowl victories. More recently, Mahoney served as assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Concord University and offensive line coach at East Carolina University.

Vols drop in AP Top 25 after Kentucky loss

As a player, Mahoney was a three-year offensive guard starter at Marshall University.

“David Meske has set a standard of excellence at Webb on and off the field. He is first-class at everything he does!” Mahoney said. “The administration, faculty, coaches, and most importantly the students make Webb a special place. I am excited about being at Webb and proud to be a Spartan!”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Josh Heupel Pays Visit To Pair of Five-Stars

Head coach Josh Heupel isn't taking any breaks to start the contact period. He visited Lipscomb Academy's George MacIntyre last week and now went out to North Carolina to check in on some Providence Day prospects. Providence Day has two players of interest for the Volunteers: 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Lane Kiffin trolls Tennessee and Auburn

Anyone who follows Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin on social media knows that he likes to have a good time, and he definitely enjoys trolling other teams. Friday, Kiffin’s targets were Tennessee and Auburn, both schools that he has a history with. Kiffin was the head coach of the Vols back in the early Read more... The post Lane Kiffin trolls Tennessee and Auburn appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bearden girls’ basketball (21-0) is continuing last year’s success

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bearden girls’ basketball returned this season on the heels of winning their first ever state championship. The Bulldogs haven’t had a loss in over a year, January 1st, 2022 to be exact. Legendary seasons can be a tough act to follow, Bearden girls’ basketball took the court this year motivated to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
mgoblue

Michigan Hands Visiting No. 6 Tennessee First Loss of Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 5-ranked University of Michigan men's tennis team handed No. 6 Tennessee its first loss of the season, defeating the visiting Vols 4-1 von Thursday (Jan. 19) at the Varsity Tennis Center. Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young battled their way to a 6-3 victory at...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WATE

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Press Conference 3

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel Press Conference …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Daddy Mac's Brings the Party

Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. Daddy Mac's brings some of Dolly's favorite foods. Daddy Mac's Down Home Dive in Farragut specializes in all things down-home, East Tennessee cooking. News at 11 on...
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims

Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property. Justice sought for Knoxville double homicide victims. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy