Saint Paul, MN

KIMT

Iowa National Guard commander to retire in March

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa National Guard’s commander plans to retire this spring. The Des Moines Register reported that Gov. Kim Reynolds announced to a crowd of veterans at the state Capitol on Wednesday that Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell will step down March 1. Corell said he wants to retire so he can spend more time with his wife and seven grandchildren.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Xcel prices exceed national average as rate increase looms

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy’s industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Public Utilities Commission analysis found residential prices are around the national average...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

MN unemployment rate ticks up to 2.5%, still below national average

Minnesota's latest employment data is now out. The state's unemployment rate ticked up in December, ending the state's 14-month streak of job growth. While the state's unemployment rate did tick up to 2.5%, that's still a full point below the national average of 3.5%. The Minnesota unemployment rate was 1.8%...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

$100,000 lottery prize claimed by North Iowa man

CLIVE, Iowa – A Riceville man has won $100,000 from the Iowa Lottery. Travis Hovey, 41, says his rush to get the winning ticket confirmed almost ended in disaster. “I about forgot to put the vehicle in park, and ran inside the store to have them check it,” says Hovey.
RICEVILLE, IA
KIMT

Our latest winter storm brought several inches of snowfall to Minnesota and Iowa.

The snow is finally winding down across the area this afternoon, but a few scattered snow showers remain. Many of us picked up some decent snowfall with 10" reported in Mason City and 7" in Rochester. Most of us saw between 5-8" as forecast, with a few picking up around that 10" mark. Thankfully all of that snow is over with and we'll see generally cloudy skies tonight and into Friday with temperatures holding steady in the lower to middle 20s. A little sunshine is possible over the weekend with highs in the 20s, but cloudy skies will be commonplace through the extended forecast. Colder temperatures are looming for late next week as highs dip back into the teens by Thursday.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

1 injured in rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 63-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 9:25 a.m. at milepost 224 in the westbound lane of I-90. The man, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, was pulling a trailer when it left the roadway...
WAUPACA, WI

