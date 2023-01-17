Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Minnesota Ambulance Association is calling on state lawmakers to help with growing staffing and funding issues
MINNESOTA-The Minnesota Ambulance Association (MAA) met with state lawmakers on Thursday to discuss growing staffing and funding issues facing ambulance departments across the state. John Fox, who is the treasurer and secretary for MAA, said ambulance departments have been facing the staffing and funding issues for nearly 20 years. In...
Iowa National Guard commander to retire in March
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa National Guard’s commander plans to retire this spring. The Des Moines Register reported that Gov. Kim Reynolds announced to a crowd of veterans at the state Capitol on Wednesday that Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell will step down March 1. Corell said he wants to retire so he can spend more time with his wife and seven grandchildren.
Xcel prices exceed national average as rate increase looms
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy’s industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Public Utilities Commission analysis found residential prices are around the national average...
MN unemployment rate ticks up to 2.5%, still below national average
Minnesota's latest employment data is now out. The state's unemployment rate ticked up in December, ending the state's 14-month streak of job growth. While the state's unemployment rate did tick up to 2.5%, that's still a full point below the national average of 3.5%. The Minnesota unemployment rate was 1.8%...
$100,000 lottery prize claimed by North Iowa man
CLIVE, Iowa – A Riceville man has won $100,000 from the Iowa Lottery. Travis Hovey, 41, says his rush to get the winning ticket confirmed almost ended in disaster. “I about forgot to put the vehicle in park, and ran inside the store to have them check it,” says Hovey.
Our latest winter storm brought several inches of snowfall to Minnesota and Iowa.
The snow is finally winding down across the area this afternoon, but a few scattered snow showers remain. Many of us picked up some decent snowfall with 10" reported in Mason City and 7" in Rochester. Most of us saw between 5-8" as forecast, with a few picking up around that 10" mark. Thankfully all of that snow is over with and we'll see generally cloudy skies tonight and into Friday with temperatures holding steady in the lower to middle 20s. A little sunshine is possible over the weekend with highs in the 20s, but cloudy skies will be commonplace through the extended forecast. Colder temperatures are looming for late next week as highs dip back into the teens by Thursday.
StormTeam 3: Winter Storm Warning EXTENDED for parts of NE Iowa, SE Minnesota
The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until noon Thursday for counties in Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa amid a strengthening band of snow. Originally set to expire at 9am, Mower, Fillmore, Worth, Cerro Gordo, Howard, Chickasaw, Floyd, and Mitchell counties will now be under Winter Storm Warning until 12pm.
1 injured in rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 63-year-old Wisconsin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at 9:25 a.m. at milepost 224 in the westbound lane of I-90. The man, from Waupaca, Wisconsin, was pulling a trailer when it left the roadway...
