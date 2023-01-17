Read full article on original website
Related
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 23? Sacred Riana, Human Fountains …
Episode 4 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday, January 23 on NBC, with the fourth set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the judges’ Golden Buzzer and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans, whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode. That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the competition. So who’s performing on January 23 on “America’s Got...
Mike E. Winfield compels Simon Cowell to hit the Golden Buzzer for a true competitor [WATCH]
On January 16, “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued with the third installment of first round episodes featuring performances from 10 fan favorite acts. In this episode, Simon Cowell was given control over the Golden Buzzer, the special button that when pressed sends an act straight through to The Finals. Though he said he wasn’t expecting to use it at that point, Simon was compelled to hit it for comedian Mike E. Winfield based on Mike’s own commentary. Watch the full performance in the video above. Mike first appeared on AGT last year on season 17, but was eliminated in the Top 10...
Simon Cowell booed on ‘AGT: All-Stars’ when he X’es mentalist Peter Antoniou
The last time mentalist Peter Antoniou appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in Season 16, he received a red X from Simon Cowell in the live semifinals when his act didn’t go according to plan. Flash-forward to “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” and Peter now admits that Simon is a “curveball” when it comes to judging his mentalism. “I’m really hoping that this performance wins Simon back over and makes him regret pushing that buzzer,” he declared before stepping onto the big stage. Long story short? Unfortunately, Peter received yet another X from the cranky British judge, which prompted the audience to...
Popculture
'AGT: All-Stars': Simon Cowell Helps 1 Act Make History With Unexpected Golden Buzzer
Comedian Mike E. Winfield made history during the Jan. 16 episode of America's Got Talent: All-Stars. Judge Simon Cowell pressed his Golden Buzzer after Winfield finished his act, making him the first comedian to receive that honor. He is also only the second comedian to get a Golden Buzzer, and the first since Howie Mandel gave Drew Lynch his seal of approval in 2015.
talentrecap.com
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18 Auditions Are Open Now
America’s Got Talent auditions for Season 18 are now open, as performers have the chance to share their talent and possibly make it onto the show later this year. You can submit a video audition or attend an open call. AGT Season 18 Auditions Are Open Now. AGT recently...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Eddie Murphy was a hit at the 2023 Golden Globes! Never one to pass up a well-timed punchline, Murphy referenced the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap while accepting his career achievement Cecil B. DeMille award. The famed actor and comedian took the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles...
Women's Health
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear To 'Never Watch Again' After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The biggest surprise came...
America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel Is an All Star: Find Out His Net Worth, How He Makes Money
Howie Mandel’s income proves that he’s an all star! From serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent to working as a comedian, he clearly has a strong work ethic. Keep scrolling to find out Howie’s net worth, how he makes money and more. What Is...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor
Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
LIV Golf's TV Deal With CW Network Sparks Wave of Jokes
A wealth fund headed by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman funds the tournament. Donald Trump has hosted several LIV Golf events at his resorts.
Jeopardy! Champs Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider Will Face Off in a New Spinoff
Jeopardy! is on the way at ABC. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, ABC announced a new spinoff, Jeopardy! Masters, in which six of the show's highest-ranked contestants of all time will compete for a grand prize (and ultimate bragging rights). Jeopardy! GOAT and current host Ken Jennings will oversee the primetime affair.
Drew Scott Strips Down on the Set of The Drew Barrymore Show in Hilarious Video
The Scott brothers were on the show to promote the new season of their show Brother vs. Brother on HGTV Drew Scott is not afraid to show some skin. The Brother vs. Brother star, 44, hilariously stripped down on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show during a segment with former NFL player Brandon Marshall. The show shared a clip of the moment to Instagram, showing the audience cheer on Marshall to take his shirt off. "Let's do it," Marshall said, taking off his gray sweater. The move...
Comments / 0