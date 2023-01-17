Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dale County coach resigns to start new program
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County head football coach Luke Tucker has confirmed to News 4 that he has resigned as the head football coach. He will be starting a new football program at Belgreen High School up in Russellville, Alabama. Tucker served as the Warrior head coach for...
After Hours at a Buc-ee’s in Athens: The Refuge for an Emotionally Strained Team
The Crimson Tide’s flight plans back to Tuscaloosa after its win at Vanderbilt were canceled — but it was a blessing in disguise.
WAAY-TV
'It's not a normal gas station': Alabama coach Nate Oats on Buc-ee’s in Athens
Oats on Friday was still talking about the basketball team's Tuesday stop at Buc-ee's. He said his players bought a lot of food.
themadisonrecord.com
Donaldson piloting James Clemens as Acting Principal
MADISON – A face and personality that is familiar to the students, faculty and staff of James Clemens High School is serving as the school’s Acting Principal. Dr. Kerry Donaldson Jr. is working in the position of Acting Principal. The principalship was left vacant in December 2022 with the resignation of Dr. Brian Clayton to accept the opening for Superintendent of Hartselle City Schools.
When will $28.8 million Joe Davis Stadium renovation be complete?
The $28.8 million renovation of Joe Davis Stadium is on track for completion at the end of April despite weather and supply chain issues. Ricky Wilkinson, Huntsville’s director of General Services, said the rainy weather had been a hindrance but felt field area work would progress once drainage work is completed. He said the supply chain issues dealt with electrical equipment, but said the city had a good “handle on” it.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
The race to see who gets appointed to fill out Congressman Dale Strong’s term as chairman of the Madison County Commission may be coming to a close. It sounds like the applicants will each meet with Gov. Kay Ivey and her staff next week for interviews. Local politicos fall in to one of two camps: Those supporting former Speaker Mac McCutchen or the “Pick-a-Phil” camp that would like to see either of the two current Commissioners Phil Vandiver or Phil Riddick get promoted to the job. Candidates will be appointed by the governor.
Alabama legislator will ‘fight the fight’ to save rocket at rest stop
The state legislator whose district includes the Alabama rest stop where the deteriorating NASA rocket stands is promising to fight its possible removal. Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Huntsville, posted on social media Thursday night that removing the Saturn 1B rocket at that Alabama welcome center rest stop on Interstate 65 “would be similar to removing the USS Alabama from Mobile Bay.”
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
Cullman City Schools announces teachers of the year
CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Schools is pleased to announce its elementary and secondary teachers of the year for 2023-2024. This year’s honored educators are Cullman City Primary School first grade teacher Amanda Stidham, and seventh grade Cullman Middle School English teacher Katie McGee. The two teachers will now be in consideration for the District 6 Teacher of the Year and potentially even finalists for state-level Teacher of the Year, an award that will be announced later this spring. “We are fortunate to have so many great educators in our system. Mrs. Stidham and Mrs. McGee are extraordinary educators who will represent us well,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “The Cullman City School System is one of the best in Alabama. To be selected as the Teacher of the Year in one of the best systems in Alabama means they are among the best in our state. Congratulations to both of them.”
WHNT-TV
New Owners to Re-open Historic Business
The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. Fantasy Playhouse Presents Snow White And The Seven …. The new take on the...
Railroad bridge damaged in Decatur, will impact freight service
Train services are on pause in Decatur after some damage to a bridge crossing the Tennessee River.
WHNT-TV
Candle Bar to Open Soon
A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
Alabama Music Hall of Fame announces 2023 inductees
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame will induct a new class of legends at a ceremony in March.
256today.com
Possible severe storms in forecast … again
HUNTSVILLE — It’s another day in North Alabama and another day to be weather aware. According to the Huntsville office of the National Weather Service, a line of showers and thunderstorms will move west to east across the area tonight. The line will enter northwest Alabama around 9...
Former Marshall County EMA director passes away
Former Marshall County Emergency Management Agency director Anita McBurnett, who served from 2005 to July of 2022, passed away Tuesday at the Marshall Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility in Guntersville according to the Marshall County EMA.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
Scratchwood Candle Bar opening in Florence next week
"It's a new activity to the Shoals area, and that's what people have been wanting around here," the owner said. "It's just a unique, family-oriented environment."
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt.
Obituary: Shannon Joey Bartlett
Shannon Joey Bartlett, age 43, of Cullman, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Saint Vincent’s Hospital. He was born March 24, 1979, in Cullman, Alabama. He had a good heart and loved his family and his dogs. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jr. Garmon, Brother Abe Rooks, and Brother Tim Box will officiate. Shannon is survived by his brothers, Gary (Jeri Ann) Bartlett, Dewayne (Brenda) Bartlett, Jeff (Rita) Bartlett and Dewayne (Shawna) Hampton; sisters, Norma Bartlett, Benda Kay Bartlett, Kathy (Roger) Porter, and Laronda Hill; girlfriend, Sabrina Steele; uncles, Van Seyton, Dee, Terry Eddy, Dale, Chuck, and Benny Bartlett; aunts, Janice Stephens, Barbara Ann Wright, Sheila, Gail, Barbara Bartlett; and a host of nieces and nephews and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Shirley Bartlett; and mother, Louise Bartlett.
Commission on Aging sets 2023 schedule
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Aging (COA) released its 2023 schedule of events for the area’s senior citizens recently, allowing ample time for everyone to save the dates. The COA staff works year-round to plan for the events to ensure maximum fun for older people. April 5 Easter Egg Hunt May 5 Senior Day at Strawberry Festival May 10 Older Americans Day July 14 Cornhole Baseball Tournament Sept. 7 Senior Health Fair Sept. 29 Senior Day at Oktoberfest Oct. 11 Senior Day at the Cullman County Fair (tentative) Dec. 8 Senior Night at Winter Wonderland Dec. 15 Senior Christmas Party The Strawberry Festival and Oktoberfest have grown...
Comments / 0