Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (three, nine, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi creates new cyber unit, names 1st director

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new unit to handle cybersecurity in Mississippi is in place and has its first director. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Friday said the Mississippi Cyber Unit, a component of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, will be the state's centralized cybersecurity threat information, mitigation and incident reporting and response center.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received — despite no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems — and that change is angering active-duty members of the military and their families because of its potential to disenfranchise them.
OHIO STATE
Billy G. Smith

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Sand Hill from 5:30 - 9:00 p.m. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Sand Hill. Bro. Kyle Walley and Bro. Nick Chatham will officiate the service with burial to follow in James Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Frank Hillman, Marc Smith, Bobby Davidson, Chris Davidson, Wayne McLeod, Claude Smith, Eric Smith, and T.J. McLeod. Honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of First Baptist Church of Sand Hill.
SAND HILL, MS

