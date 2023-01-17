The latest Ghosts guest star is going to knock Trevor’s socks off… and the poor guy is already missing his pants. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Tara Reid guest-starring on the hit CBS sitcom, which you can check out above. Reid will play herself in the Feb. 9 episode (8:30/7:30c) — and as you might recall, the American Pie alum was Trevor’s celebrity crush while he was still alive. (He does look a little starstruck in that photo, doesn’t he?) Laraine Newman (SNL) and Chip Zien (House of Cards) also guest-star as Trevor’s parents Esther and Lenny in the episode,...

34 MINUTES AGO