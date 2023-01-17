Read full article on original website
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’
Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn down the pivotal role, she says, due to scheduling conflicts.
Ghosts First Look: Tara Reid Arrives to Charm the Pants Off of Trevor
The latest Ghosts guest star is going to knock Trevor’s socks off… and the poor guy is already missing his pants. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Tara Reid guest-starring on the hit CBS sitcom, which you can check out above. Reid will play herself in the Feb. 9 episode (8:30/7:30c) — and as you might recall, the American Pie alum was Trevor’s celebrity crush while he was still alive. (He does look a little starstruck in that photo, doesn’t he?) Laraine Newman (SNL) and Chip Zien (House of Cards) also guest-star as Trevor’s parents Esther and Lenny in the episode,...
Brad Pitt’s Plan B Makes First Foray Into Audio Entertainment With Audible Deal (EXCLUSIVE)
Audible signed an exclusive, multiproject development deal with Plan B Entertainment, the production company led by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, for a slate of audio originals. Under the worldwide deal — which represents Plan B’s entry into audio entertainment — the production company will create a slate...
Neil Young Honors David Crosby: ‘I Remember the Best Times’
Neil Young has posted a tribute to David Crosby on the Neil Young Archives. “David is gone,” Young wrote about his former CSNY bandmate, “but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always always fun and exciting when we got to play together.”
Finn Wolfhard: If ‘Stranger Things’ Went on Longer Than Five Seasons ‘It Would Be Ridiculous’
Finn Wolfhard is “not ready” for “Stranger Things” to end, but the actor thinks it “would be ridiculous” if the hit Netflix series went on longer than five seasons. “I’m just really excited to start working on [Season 5] because after I finished watching...
