HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
SFGate

Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn down the pivotal role, she says, due to scheduling conflicts.
TVLine

Ghosts First Look: Tara Reid Arrives to Charm the Pants Off of Trevor

The latest Ghosts guest star is going to knock Trevor’s socks off… and the poor guy is already missing his pants. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Tara Reid guest-starring on the hit CBS sitcom, which you can check out above. Reid will play herself in the Feb. 9 episode (8:30/7:30c) — and as you might recall, the American Pie alum was Trevor’s celebrity crush while he was still alive. (He does look a little starstruck in that photo, doesn’t he?) Laraine Newman (SNL) and Chip Zien (House of Cards) also guest-star as Trevor’s parents Esther and Lenny in the episode,...
SFGate

Neil Young Honors David Crosby: ‘I Remember the Best Times’

Neil Young has posted a tribute to David Crosby on the Neil Young Archives. “David is gone,” Young wrote about his former CSNY bandmate, “but his music lives on. The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in and it was always always fun and exciting when we got to play together.”
