Citizen Issue Reported: Pothole – Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:27:00 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:27:00 -0500: Pothole at Address: 101–149 W Vernon Ave Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Potholes forming from Ting contractors. Need to be leveled out again and filled in. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:51:42 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:51:42 -0500: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 317 Brooks St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Alley road erosion possibly from removal of natural weeds and grasses to create a gravel parking area. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Broken Curb or Sidewalk – Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:22:18 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:22:18 -0500: Broken Curb or Sidewalk at Address: 840 Marshall Farm St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. A few months ago they put some pedestrian-crossing warning markers on Marshall Farm St. This is by the Jersey barriers just down from the Orange Cosmos intersection. They painted markers on the street on one side of the barriers and apparently glued to the asphalt some plastic triangles on the other side of the barriers. The paint is doing fine. The plastic triangles are now well broken. See picture.
Citizen Issue Reported: Dead Animal Pickup – Wed, 18 Jan 2023 14:23:18 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 18 Jan 2023 14:23:18 -0500: Dead Animal Pickup at Address: 556 N White St Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Deer is in ditch across from 556 N. White St. May be blocking the drain as my drainage ditch next to the driveway stopped draining.
Town Issues Seventh Citizens’ Financial Report
For the seventh consecutive year, the Town of Wake Forest has prepared a financial highlights publication designed to educate and inform citizens about the Town’s finances. Known as the Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) or Citizens’ Financial Report, the document is an abbreviated summary o… Click here to read the full Wake Forest Gazette story.
Historical Association Meets Sunday, Jan. 22
Everyone interested in Wake Forest history is invited to the annual meeting of the Wake Forest Historical Association at the Wake Forest Historical Museum at 414 North Main Street at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. The meeting will include a preview of the museum’s spring exhibition, 1969: Reflect… Click...
Opinion: Rethinking a Social District
I am thinking about two facts – it is a fact that the Town of Wake Forest has invested heavily in the downtown area and continues to do so to encourage people to come downtown to shop and attend events. It is also a fact that there are announced...
Village of C.A.R.E. Holding Child Mental Care Workshops
People who care about children, including parents, teachers, grandparents, clergy and health teams are invited to three child mental health workshops this week. The workshops will be conducted by Dr. Rodney Harris and community organizers and mental health professionals. The first two workshops… Click here to read the full Wake...
