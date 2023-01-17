Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:22:18 -0500: Broken Curb or Sidewalk at Address: 840 Marshall Farm St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. A few months ago they put some pedestrian-crossing warning markers on Marshall Farm St. This is by the Jersey barriers just down from the Orange Cosmos intersection. They painted markers on the street on one side of the barriers and apparently glued to the asphalt some plastic triangles on the other side of the barriers. The paint is doing fine. The plastic triangles are now well broken. See picture.

