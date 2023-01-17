Read full article on original website
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on SaleSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Dallas Fort Worth this ThursdayAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com
TCU Football: 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs are coming off a 13-2 season in 2022 and will hope to make another run at a College Football Playoff appearance again in 2023. In order to do that, the Horned Frogs will need to replace several key contributors on both sides of the football.
TCU Hires New Offensive Coordinator To Replace Garrett Riley
TCU has reportedly found the man to fill the Garrett Riley-sized hole in its coaching staff. The school is set to hire Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles to replace Riley. Briles was reportedly extended an offer to join the TCU staff on Saturday, and has been weighing on it since. As of ...
WFAA
TCU coach Sonny Dykes and wife Kate open up about family, football and the Frogs' magical season
FORT WORTH, Texas — A year ago, TCU coach Sonny Dykes was new on the job with some tall tasks ahead of him -- taking over for a legend in Gary Patterson and also faced with turning around a team that went 5-7. Now Dykes is coming off the high of a national runner-up season and a collection of coach of the year awards.
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?
The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
Train hits truck in Flower Mound
A Union Pacific Rail Road train struck a truck in west Flower Mound late Thursday morning. No one was injured, according to a Flower Mound Fire Department spokesman, and no hazardous materials were released as a result of the collision. Cowboy Lane was the only impacted roadway, and was reopened less than two hours later.
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Dallas Observer
The Longhorn Ballroom Is Coming Back, Baby!
Great music venues never die, and one of the most famous in Dallas will soon be back in business. Owner Edwin Cabaniss announced that the Longhorn Ballroom on Corinth Street in the Cedars neighborhood will host live music once again by this spring. "My team and I at Kessler Presents...
dallasexpress.com
December Crime Afflicts North Dallas
Crime in North Dallas spiked in December 2022, with Cara Mendelsohn’s District 12 coming in just behind Crime Boss of the Month Jaynie Schultz’s District 11. According to the downloadable data set available on the City of Dallas Open Data’s website, which The Dallas Express sourced from on January 9, District 12’s Crime Score increased by 13.46% last month, making it the only district in which Schultz ended 2022 with a double-digit hike.
luxury-houses.net
Seeking For $4.3 Million, This Custom Built Modern Home in Dallas Texas Is An Entertainer’s Dream With Waterfront And Beautifully Maintained Landscape
12464 Breckenridge Dr Home in Dallas, Texas for Sale. 12464 Breckenridge Dr, Dallas, Texas sits on over 9.700 square feet of land plot with waterfront and beautifully maintained landscape with full amenities, bringing the dream life for the owner. This Home in Dallas offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.768 square feet of living space. To know more about 12464 Breckenridge Dr, please contact Forrest Gregg (Phone: 214 814 8100) and Richard Pratt (Phone: 617 862 8482) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Multiple big rigs catch on fire in northwest Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire involving at least two big rigs is sending thick black smoke into the air in northwest Dallas.The scene is near I-35 and Manana - just north of Loop 12 - Northwest Highway.No word yet what has caused the trucks to catch fire.Multiple Dallas fire rescue crews are on the scene.We've not had any reports of injuries.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Everything You Need to Know Before You Go to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo
If you're thinking about heading to the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, here are some things you need to know and some tips on how you can save some money on admission. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo runs from January 13 to February 4, 2023. Stock Show grounds are open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
Texas Rangers seek killer in 43-year-old cold case murder of Elizabeth Barclay in Dallas, Texas
On October 23, 1979, seven-year-old Elizabeth Barclay, her three-year-old brother, Scotty, and neighborhood friend, five-year-old J.R. Potter, left their apartment complex on Starlight Road to walk to a nearby store (different sources state they were going to a convenience or a grocery store). According to the Texas Rangers, who re-opened the decades-old unsolved murder case in 2019, Elizabeth was kidnapped in the area of 2900 West Northwest Highway in Dallas, Texas around 7 p.m.
fox4news.com
Former PTA president at Mansfield ISD school accused of embezzling money from PTA treasury
MANSFIELD, Texas - A former PTA president at a Mansfield ISD school was arrested after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars. Jennifer Medina was president of the Parent Teacher Association at Roberta Tipps Elementary School. Last November, the current president noticed missing funds and reported it to Mansfield police.
Did a Dodge Challenger Attempt a 50-50 Rail Grind on I-30 in Arlington,TX?
We've all been driving on highways for a long time, and we've all seen some things out there that'll make you question the sanity of humanity. I mean, I've seen cars flipped over, upside down on the median. I've seen trucks jackknifed and blocking all lanes of traffic. I've even seen a car driving on the shoulder, with the driver sitting on the hood. Not sure how she was even doing that.
