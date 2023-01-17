Read full article on original website
Less than a third of heavily advertised drugs have 'high therapeutic value': study
Television ads for drugs are filled with glowing images of people living their best lives, all thanks to that new med they've been prescribed. But drugs being touted on TV often have little to no benefit compared to other treatments, a new study published online Jan. 13 in JAMA Network Open finds.
Commonly used antiretroviral drugs used to treat HIV and hepatitis B reduce immune cells' energy production
New UCLA-led research suggests that antiretroviral drugs called TAF and TDF directly reduce energy production by mitochondria, structures inside cells that generate the power that cells use to function. Both drugs led to reduced cellular oxygen consumption rates, a measure of the ability of the mitochondria to produce energy, compared with controls. But in combination with other antiretrovirals, TAF appeared to result in a larger energy reduction than TDF did. Whether this is a cause for concern is not known at this point.
Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients
Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...
Pediatric cannabis poisoning increased with edible cannabis sales
Following cannabis legalization in Canada, provinces that permitted edible cannabis sales experienced much larger increases in hospitalizations for unintentional pediatric poisoning, according to a study published online Jan. 13 in JAMA Health Forum. Daniel T. Myran, M.D., M.P.H., from the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute in Ontario, Canada, and colleagues examined...
Availability of recreational cannabis reduced demand for prescription codeine
States that permit recreational use of cannabis see a reduction in demand for prescription codeine, an opioid with a high potential for misuse, according to a new multi-institutional study led by University of Pittsburgh and Cornell University scientists. Published this week in Health Economics, the study finds a significant reduction...
Specific immune response to Epstein-Barr virus discovered
Medical science has not yet been able to explain why the Epstein-Barr virus triggers infectious mononucleosis (IM) in some people with initial infections and not in others. But now, a research team led by Elisabeth Puchhammer-Stöckl, head of the Center for Virology at MedUni Vienna, has identified a specific immune response to the virus as the cause, and a potential target for the development of vaccines. The findings were recently published in the journal Blood.
Risk for GI bleed increased with hemodialysis versus peritoneal dialysis
The risk for newly diagnosed gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding is increased for patients undergoing hemodialysis (HD) versus peritoneal dialysis (PD), according to a study published online Jan. 2 in Scientific Reports. Chieh-Hsin Huang, from the National Cheng Kung University in Tainan, Taiwan, and colleagues examined whether HD and PD confer different...
Post-COVID-19 conditions tied to higher health care utilization
Health care utilization is increased in the six months following COVID-19 infection, but vaccination can lower the risk for long COVID symptoms, according to a study published online Jan. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Stephanie A. Richard, Ph.D., from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland,...
Risk for advanced neoplasm low 10+ years after negative colonoscopy
The risk for advanced colorectal neoplasms (ADNs) 10 or more years after a negative screening colonoscopy is low, according to a study published online Jan. 17 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Thomas Heisser, from the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, and colleagues assessed the prevalence of ADNs at ≥10 years...
Antiviral compound could be broadly efficient in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2
A new study led by Gonçalo Bernardes, group leader at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM; Portugal) and Professor at the University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK), published recently in the journal ACS Central Science, reports the discovery of a compound efficient in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 that could be broadly applied to treat different variants of the virus.
Series: More cooperation needed among various types of health organizations to protect against public health crises
The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the world's global health security networks, says a new four-paper series published in The Lancet. The series authors argue that we must implement a "One Health" approach globally, with human, animal and environmental health organizations working together to prevent, monitor and respond to public health emergencies.
Average pregnancy length in the US is shorter than in European countries
Maternal health outcomes continue to worsen in the United States, where maternal and infant mortality rates far exceed rates in European countries and other wealthy nations. Now, a new study led by researchers at Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) and Harvard Medical School-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) is shedding insight on how hospital organizational structures and staffing within US maternity care may affect the birthing process and possibly contribute to adverse birth outcomes.
Chinese turn to traditional remedies to fight COVID
As COVID-19 rips through China's vast population, making millions sick and fuelling a shortage of drugs, many are turning to old-school traditional medicines to battle the aches and pains of the virus. President Xi Jinping has promoted traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) since the start of the pandemic, while health officials...
Identifying individuals with debilitating fear of COVID-19 for therapeutic intervention
The COVID-19 pandemic has had profound effects, both globally and on a highly personal level. Now, researchers from Japan have developed an accurate way of assessing the effects of the pandemic on our emotional health and well-being. In a study published in December in the International Journal of Environmental Research...
