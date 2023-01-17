ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López

Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team. That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.
Diamondbacks Name Ronnie Gajownik 1st Female Manager in High-A Minors

Ronnie Gajownik will be the first female manager at the High-A level for the Hillsboro Hops. The Hops, the Arizona Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate, announced Gajownik's hiring for the 2023 season on Friday:. "I know that if my dad took me out of school on a Wednesday and we went to...
