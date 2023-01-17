ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
geekwire.com

Tax software giant Avalara reportedly lays off workers

Seattle-based tax software company Avalara is laying off employees, according to several posts on LinkedIn by affected workers. Avalara, which went public in 2018, was acquired late last year by Vista Equity Partners in a $8.4 billion deal. The company has more than 30,000 customers that use its compliance automation software to manage their sales and other types of taxes. Customers include Zillow Group, Pinterest, and others. GeekWire reached out to Avalara for details about the cuts and we’ll update when we hear back.
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Reed Hastings cites Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in decision to step down as Netflix CEO

Reed Hastings is taking a page from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates’ playbook in his decision to step down as CEO of Netflix. Hastings, who co-founded Netflix in 1997, announced Thursday that he will no longer be co-CEO of the streaming giant, but is staying onboard as executive chairman at the streaming giant.
PYMNTS

Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR

Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
msn.com

Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth

(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
geekwire.com

Amazon’s digital comic platform Comixology reportedly lays off employees

Amazon has laid off employees at its Comixology service, according to reports from former workers. News spread via social media Wednesday that much of the Comixology team had been let go, with some of the former employees alleging that the department had been reduced by as much as 75%. Amazon...
geekwire.com

Exterro acquires Zapproved, combining two Oregon-based legal tech companies

Beaverton, Ore.-based legal tech company Exterro said it has acquired Zapproved, a Portland, Ore.-based software platform that helps corporate lawyers sort through and analyze data. The companies did not disclose the terms, but the deal is reportedly worth “hundreds of millions” of dollars. Zapproved, which raised $15 million in 2015...
BEAVERTON, OR
Reuters

Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
Motorious

Tesla Price Cuts Anger New Tesla Owners

Certain newer Tesla owners are incredibly mad after shelling out a pretty penny for their electric car, only to find out the American automaker slashed prices on certain models lately. While the company made the move to incentive buyers, allowing more to qualify for a nice $7,500 tax payer-funded credit, something all automakers with qualifying EVs are aggressively pursuing lately, for some recent buyers the move just makes them feel bitter.
CNET

Apple Is Paying Some MacBook Owners Up to $395. See If You're One of Them

Do you own a MacBook? If so, you might be eligible for part of a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.

