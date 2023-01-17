Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
2023 Emerald City Comic ConMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Major retailer closes another store in Washington this weekKristen WaltersSeattle, WA
Related
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
BRUTAL-JOB-CUTS JANUARY: More than 55,000 tech workers are being laid off as Microsoft, Google, and others make deep cuts
Microsoft, Google, and Salesforce have already announced they're letting go of thousands of employees, a show of force since the "Great Resignation."
The Verge
More details come out on which departments saw layoffs at Google, Microsoft, and Amazon
Google’s decision to let go of 12,000 employees was only just announced on Friday, but it extended the recent trend of the “Big Tech” companies cutting jobs in previously unheard-of numbers, and now we’ve seen more reports about where those cuts happened. The Information reports that...
These are the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US right now
Pay is usually one of the most important aspects that candidates consider when looking for a job. Here are the most lucrative jobs of 2023.
geekwire.com
Tax software giant Avalara reportedly lays off workers
Seattle-based tax software company Avalara is laying off employees, according to several posts on LinkedIn by affected workers. Avalara, which went public in 2018, was acquired late last year by Vista Equity Partners in a $8.4 billion deal. The company has more than 30,000 customers that use its compliance automation software to manage their sales and other types of taxes. Customers include Zillow Group, Pinterest, and others. GeekWire reached out to Avalara for details about the cuts and we’ll update when we hear back.
geekwire.com
Reed Hastings cites Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in decision to step down as Netflix CEO
Reed Hastings is taking a page from Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates’ playbook in his decision to step down as CEO of Netflix. Hastings, who co-founded Netflix in 1997, announced Thursday that he will no longer be co-CEO of the streaming giant, but is staying onboard as executive chairman at the streaming giant.
geekwire.com
Filing: Amazon layoffs will impact at least 2,300 employees in Seattle region
At least 2,300 Amazon employees in the Seattle region are losing their jobs as part of the company’s layoffs, according to a notice filed with the Washington state Employment Security Department on Wednesday afternoon. The notice says 1,852 jobs in Seattle and another 448 in Bellevue, Wash., are being...
Amazon to lay off staff in U.S., Canada and Costa Rica by end of day
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will cut some jobs in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica by the end of Wednesday as part of its plan to lay off 18,000 employees, the e-commerce giant said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters.
Amazon Starts Latest Job Cuts Focusing on Retail and HR
Amazon is reportedly beginning its latest round of job cuts Wednesday (Jan. 18). These layoffs are primarily focused on the firm’s retail and human resources organizations and are part of its largest-ever workforce reduction that was announced earlier this month, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. In total, the cuts will impact...
msn.com
Evergrande Chairman, Once Worth $42 Billion, Loses 93% of Wealth
(Bloomberg) -- Hui Ka Yan was once one of China’s richest and most influential titans, bridging business and high-level politics. These days, the China Evergrande Group chairman’s fortune is considerably diminished. He’s down to about $3 billion from $42 billion, which once made him the second-richest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
geekwire.com
Amazon’s digital comic platform Comixology reportedly lays off employees
Amazon has laid off employees at its Comixology service, according to reports from former workers. News spread via social media Wednesday that much of the Comixology team had been let go, with some of the former employees alleging that the department had been reduced by as much as 75%. Amazon...
geekwire.com
Exterro acquires Zapproved, combining two Oregon-based legal tech companies
Beaverton, Ore.-based legal tech company Exterro said it has acquired Zapproved, a Portland, Ore.-based software platform that helps corporate lawyers sort through and analyze data. The companies did not disclose the terms, but the deal is reportedly worth “hundreds of millions” of dollars. Zapproved, which raised $15 million in 2015...
One chart shows that a much-feared wave of mass layoffs has yet to crash into the US economy
Unemployment claims and layoff rate data both indicate that despite cuts at some large companies, the broader economy still isn't seeing big layoffs.
geekwire.com
Commentary: Washington state’s tech industry will continue to grow, despite layoffs
Tech is experiencing layoffs. Without downplaying the significant impact on those directly affected, this post attempts to provide some perspective. The graph above shows monthly Washington state tech employment1 from January 1990 through December 2022 (the most recent month for which ESD data is available). Industries go through cycles. In...
Capital One scraps 1,100 tech positions - source
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Consumer lending firm Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) has cut 1,100 positions in its technology segment, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, a move that comes as its digital transformation matures.
Tesla Price Cuts Anger New Tesla Owners
Certain newer Tesla owners are incredibly mad after shelling out a pretty penny for their electric car, only to find out the American automaker slashed prices on certain models lately. While the company made the move to incentive buyers, allowing more to qualify for a nice $7,500 tax payer-funded credit, something all automakers with qualifying EVs are aggressively pursuing lately, for some recent buyers the move just makes them feel bitter.
CNET
Apple Is Paying Some MacBook Owners Up to $395. See If You're One of Them
Do you own a MacBook? If so, you might be eligible for part of a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
teslarati.com
ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood predicts Tesla’s fivefold growth in the next 5 years
Very few Tesla bulls could hold a candle to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood when it comes to optimistic forecasts about the electric vehicle maker. And in recent comments, Wood noted that her conviction in Tesla remains as strong as ever. As noted in a CNBC report, Wood estimated that...
geekwire.com
As venture capital markets cool, startups consider debt and loans as alternative financing options
As a market manager for Silicon Valley Bank’s Washington and Western Canada region, he helps entrepreneurs access various lines of credit. And last year, as venture capitalists slowed their spending in response to the cooling economy, he had a rush of new clients. “We’re seeing as much velocity as...
geekwire.com
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, long a thorn in Amazon’s side, won’t seek re-election
Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who took on Amazon and others over the years in an effort to tax big businesses, will not seek re-election to the Seattle City Council. Sawant, who has represented the city’s District 3 for 10 years, announced Thursday that she would not run for a fourth term when her current term expires in December.
Comments / 0