ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Transfer window: Who is your club's best January signing? And the worst?

Love it or loathe it, the January transfer window has thrown up countless stories since its inception in the 2002-03 season. From the hits to the extreme misses, it's arguably the most entertaining time of the season. We asked our fan community to rate the best and worst business their...
The Associated Press

Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
SB Nation

Hugo Lloris defends his form, admits lack of “mental freshness” since World Cup

If there is a single biggest example of Tottenham Hotspur’s slide into mediocrity in the early part of 2023, it’s Hugo Lloris. Tottenham’s club captain, recently retired captain of France, World Cup winner, and World Cup runner-up, Lloris has been an incredible servant to the club for a decade. But this season his age has finally caught up to him — according to Opta his five mistakes that have led to goals is the most of any player in the Premier League this season. Once known as among the best shot stoppers in world football and despite an excellent World Cup, this season Hugo has looked shaky at the back, slow to react, and error-prone.
SB Nation

Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven agree €35m Noni Madueke transfer — reports

Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)
SB Nation

West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace

44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
BBC

Sheffield United 1-0 Hull City: Blades keep pressure on Burnley at Championship summit

Second-placed Sheffield United maintained the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley by beating Hull City in a hard-fought contest at Bramall Lane. Daniel Jebbison's first goal of the season proved decisive, pouncing on Iliman Ndiaye's pass after a menacing left-wing run by Anel Ahmedhodzic. Promotion-chasing United's dazzling form has now produced...
SB Nation

Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Shareholders no-confidence, Danjuma, Openda & Dembele links

The Everton Shareholders Association has posted a petition to get a non-confidence vote against the current Everton board. Everton have been linked with former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. [HITC]. A different report suggests that Dembele has turned down the potential move. [HITC]. Toffees’ target, Ben Brereton Diaz looks like he...
BBC

Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall

Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC

'If we play that way, Arsenal will destroy us' - Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking after Thursday's win over Tottenham: "We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons. Do you think this comeback [from 2-0 down against Tottenham to win 4-2] will happen every time? It won't. "How do I get the fire back? It's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy