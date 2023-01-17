Read full article on original website
No Casemiro will be huge blow for Man Utd at Arsenal… but Fred and McTominay can fill gap in midfield
IT’S stating the obvious to say Manchester United’s chances of winning at the Emirates would be a hell of a lot better with Casemiro in the side. The look on Erik ten Hag’s face when referee Rob Jones showed the yellow card at Crystal Palace on Wednesday told you that.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces The Courteeners frontman and Manchester United fan Liam Fray
Arsenal's only Premier League defeat this season came at the hands of Manchester United, so how will the Gunners get on when they play Erik ten Hag's side again on Sunday?. "United were quite fortunate when they beat Arsenal at Old Trafford in September," BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton said.
BBC
Transfer window: Who is your club's best January signing? And the worst?
Love it or loathe it, the January transfer window has thrown up countless stories since its inception in the 2002-03 season. From the hits to the extreme misses, it's arguably the most entertaining time of the season. We asked our fan community to rate the best and worst business their...
BBC
Erling Haaland: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola takes blame for striker's scoring blip
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has taken the blame for Erling Haaland's recent mini-goalscoring drought. Haaland has hit an incredible 27 goals in all competitions since joining from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. But he has failed to score in his last three outings and Guardiola says the supply to...
Atletico set to complete Depay transfer from Barcelona
MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid is set to sign Dutch international Memphis Depay from Barcelona to try to boost its attack after João Félix left for Chelsea. The final details of the transfer were still being finalized but Atletico said the forward was already training with his new teammates on Thursday with permission from Barcelona.
Arsenal sign Trossard and close on Kiwior, West Ham land Ings – as it happened
Leandro Trossard completed his move to Premier League leaders Arsenal as West Ham boss David Moyes turned to a proven striker
SB Nation
Hugo Lloris defends his form, admits lack of “mental freshness” since World Cup
If there is a single biggest example of Tottenham Hotspur’s slide into mediocrity in the early part of 2023, it’s Hugo Lloris. Tottenham’s club captain, recently retired captain of France, World Cup winner, and World Cup runner-up, Lloris has been an incredible servant to the club for a decade. But this season his age has finally caught up to him — according to Opta his five mistakes that have led to goals is the most of any player in the Premier League this season. Once known as among the best shot stoppers in world football and despite an excellent World Cup, this season Hugo has looked shaky at the back, slow to react, and error-prone.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Southampton v Aston Villa w/ Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic!
It’s fair to say that Southampton haven’t had the easiest of season’s thus far, but with three wins in a row and Saints boss, Nathan Jones, beginning to gain a little bit of momentum following his appointment back in November, what has Jacob made of his sides season thus far?
SB Nation
Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven agree €35m Noni Madueke transfer — reports
Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)
BBC
Frank Lampard: Everton boss says he will 'not cry' at the pressure he is under
Everton boss Frank Lampard says he will "not cry" at the pressure he is under before Saturday's crucial Premier League trip to his former club West Ham. The Toffees are second from bottom in the table and have picked up just one point from their last six league games. Everton's...
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
BBC
Sheffield United 1-0 Hull City: Blades keep pressure on Burnley at Championship summit
Second-placed Sheffield United maintained the pressure on Championship leaders Burnley by beating Hull City in a hard-fought contest at Bramall Lane. Daniel Jebbison's first goal of the season proved decisive, pouncing on Iliman Ndiaye's pass after a menacing left-wing run by Anel Ahmedhodzic. Promotion-chasing United's dazzling form has now produced...
Arrest shatters Dani Alves' image as soccer's witty winner
Dani Alves has spent his first night in pre-trial jail for alleged sexual assault in Spain
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
Soccer-Conte says Tottenham lack experience but wants to stay and help club
MANCHESTER, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur threw away a two-goal lead in their 4-2 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday due to the lack of experience in the team, coach Antonio Conte said before insisting he remained committed to the club in the long term.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe "Formally" Interested In Buying Man United After Failing With Chelsea Takeover Bid
Ratcliffe is currently worth $15.6b, according to Forbes.
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Shareholders no-confidence, Danjuma, Openda & Dembele links
The Everton Shareholders Association has posted a petition to get a non-confidence vote against the current Everton board. Everton have been linked with former Celtic forward Moussa Dembele. [HITC]. A different report suggests that Dembele has turned down the potential move. [HITC]. Toffees’ target, Ben Brereton Diaz looks like he...
BBC
Wilfried Gnonto: The diminutive Leeds wonder standing tall
Wilfried Gnonto's arrival at Leeds on deadline day last summer was met with little fanfare outside of his new home city. While an Italian international, the then-18-year-old had been plying his trade in Switzerland, commanded a relatively modest fee of just £4m and was described by his new manager as "not Premier League ready".
BBC
'If we play that way, Arsenal will destroy us' - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking after Thursday's win over Tottenham: "We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons. Do you think this comeback [from 2-0 down against Tottenham to win 4-2] will happen every time? It won't. "How do I get the fire back? It's...
Soccer-Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Manchester City have topped the Deloitte Football Money League for the second year in a row as the world's highest revenue-generating club in the 2021-22 season in which fans returned to stadiums as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.
