Tenants allowed to remain living in Roosevelt Building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will be no evictions for now at the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.A lawyer and judge met again on Thursday.Tenants originally had to move out by last Friday, but some said they were having difficult finding low-income housing in Allegheny County.The building owner argues it's not safe for people to stay there while they repair damage from a fire that killed a woman last month.RELATED STORIES:Judge rules Roosevelt Building residents can stay for nowJudge says no one will be evicted from Roosevelt Building on Friday after fireRoosevelt Building residents scrambling after being told to move outRoosevelt Building fire: 1 person dead, 2 first responders injured in downtown fire
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies

Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 20-22

It’s getting to be about that point of the winter when folks are looking for things to take their minds off the gray, dreary landscape. From travel ideas to films, those things can be found this weekend. Pittsburgh Travel Showcase. “You don’t need a passport to see the world....
What Frick Park’s beaver means for the health of the restored Nine Mile Run

This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here. The story comes from our partners at WESA. Frick Park’s newest resident is causing quite a stir. Wildlife fans and hikers have come to the park in the weeks since park rangers first spotted a beaver in late December, with hopes of stealing a glance.
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies

A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
