PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will be no evictions for now at the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.A lawyer and judge met again on Thursday.Tenants originally had to move out by last Friday, but some said they were having difficult finding low-income housing in Allegheny County.The building owner argues it's not safe for people to stay there while they repair damage from a fire that killed a woman last month.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO