GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Tenants allowed to remain living in Roosevelt Building
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There will be no evictions for now at the Roosevelt Building in Downtown Pittsburgh.A lawyer and judge met again on Thursday.Tenants originally had to move out by last Friday, but some said they were having difficult finding low-income housing in Allegheny County.The building owner argues it's not safe for people to stay there while they repair damage from a fire that killed a woman last month.RELATED STORIES:Judge rules Roosevelt Building residents can stay for nowJudge says no one will be evicted from Roosevelt Building on Friday after fireRoosevelt Building residents scrambling after being told to move outRoosevelt Building fire: 1 person dead, 2 first responders injured in downtown fire
Person moving to Pittsburgh from Florida wants to know how to avoid the snow
A recent post to Pittsburgh’s Reddit page has gone viral after someone who says they are moving to the area wanted some advice on how to avoid the snow.
Philly, Pgh. among U.S. cities with lowest real minimum wage | Thursday Morning Coffee
Rising prices, inflation wiped out Pa.'s $7.25/hr wage, according to a new report. The post Philly, Pgh. among U.S. cities with lowest real minimum wage | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
Coven of witches give Catholic students magical ‘crystals’ as ‘icebreakers,’ counselor reportedly fired
A marketing class at a Catholic high school in Pennsylvania went awry after three Wiccan "wtiches" visited, giving the students crystals as "icebreakers."
Pittsburgh officer on leave, accused of staging dead cat on a fence
A Pittsburgh police officer is on leave after an incident involving a feral cat. Police say that officer placed a deceased cat on a fence behind a station, staging it to look like it was climbing. The bureau says it's taking this incident very seriously and the officer in question...
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
Courier special report: Homicides against Black women and girls are on the rise
TEMANI LEWIS AND HER DAUGHTER, KAARI THOMPSON, WERE KILLED IN DEC. 2022. TARAE WASHINGTON WAS KILLED IN JANUARY 2023. JASMINE GUEST WAS KILLED IN 2021. 43 Black women and girls have been killed in Allegheny County since 2020. by Rob Taylor Jr., Courier Staff Writer. In the past three years,...
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A 60-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a car in downtown Pittsburgh Friday night. According to Pittsburgh police, the woman was hit at Penn Avenue and 6th Street at around 9:30 p.m. Police said the woman was alert and conscious after the accident. The...
Man, woman arrested for November burglary at Bethel Park Burger King
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A man and a woman were arrested for a burglary at the Burger King in Bethel Park in November. According to police, officers were called to an overnight burglary where money was stolen from the safe. Detailed forensic investigation led to the arrest of 47-year-old...
Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies
Two legal advocacy groups are urging Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials to develop policies for respectfully decommissioning homeless encampments, citing December’s closure of one along Stockton Avenue as a potential violation of the constitutional rights of people who lived there. “The government can do a lot, but they have to do it in a constitutional way,” said Vic Walczak, the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania’s legal director. The post Tent camp closure marks shift in Pittsburgh, Allegheny County homelessness policies appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
City officials, community react to fatal shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Many commuters and business owners are still too shaken up to talk about a deadly shooting in downtown Pittsburgh. The shooting that happened at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and 7th Street claimed the life of 23-year-old Eugene Nance. “Yesterday I heard some disturbing sounds and all...
Primanti Bros. interested in buying Wabash Pier
A.J. Patoni, director of industrial services for Hanna Langholz Wilson Ellis, Hann Commercial Real Estate tells KDKA Radio, they’ve gotten some good offers so far.
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 20-22
It’s getting to be about that point of the winter when folks are looking for things to take their minds off the gray, dreary landscape. From travel ideas to films, those things can be found this weekend. Pittsburgh Travel Showcase. “You don’t need a passport to see the world....
What Frick Park’s beaver means for the health of the restored Nine Mile Run
This story is part of our series, Wild Pennsylvania. Check out all of our stories here. The story comes from our partners at WESA. Frick Park’s newest resident is causing quite a stir. Wildlife fans and hikers have come to the park in the weeks since park rangers first spotted a beaver in late December, with hopes of stealing a glance.
Pittsburgh police officer on administrative leave after putting dead cat on fence
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police said an officer is on administrative leave after putting a dead cat on a fence behind the station. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said police are aware of an officer putting a dead feral cat on a fence "staged to look like it was climbing," but didn't specify where the officer worked.
UPMC grew too fast, gained too much market share, report says
A report released Thursday said Pittsburgh-based health care giant UPMC has gained too much share of the market and has too much power. The American Economic Liberties Project, which produced the report, is a nonprofit group that formed to research consolidated corporate power and advocate for stronger antitrust regulations. In...
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
