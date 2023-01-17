ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

People are just realising how chewing gum is really made – and they’re disgusted

By Summer Raemason
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvJrq_0kHswt2B00

A SECRET ingredient in chewing gum has just been uncovered and people are disgusted.

Manufacturers of these minty breath fresheners are not required to print everything used to make them - and here's one ingredient you should know.

Chewing gum contains an ingredient sourced from sheep's skin Credit: Getty

If you ever wondered what makes gum chewy, look no further - it's called lanolin.

But where does it come from?

People were shocked to discover lanolin is actually a waxy product found in the sebaceous glands of sheep skin.

It is what makes sheep's wool waterproof and is also found in skin care products.

Manufacturers don't have to list this on packaging because it is used in the chewing gum base - and considered a standardised ingredient.

Dr Saurabh Arora, founder of Food Safety Helpline, outlined the main components in gum as the base, softeners, sweeteners and flavours.

The most commonly used softeners are made from glycerine and vegetable oil.

While sweeteners tend to be, you guessed it - sugar.

Other alternatives include Aspartame which is a low calorie option.

However, it is 200 times sweeter than sugar and there is no evidence it leads to weight loss.

In fact, research showed this low-cal component actually increased appetite and lead to higher body weight.

The amount of sugar or sweeteners added into the mix also commonly results in tooth decay and dental erosion.

There are health risks for those who regularly consume sweeteners such as Aspartame, including heart disease, diabetes and strokes.

But these are not the only issues that can arise from regularly chewing gum.

Excessive chewing can lead to something called Mandibular Joint Disorder (TMD) which affects the joint that connects the jaw bone with the skull.

TMD symptoms include chronic pain, tightening and inflammation of jaw muscles, ear and tooth aches, even migraines.

Chewing gum also causes cramps and bloating for many people because it increases the amount of air that goes into the stomach.

Dr Saurabh Arora warned people to be careful with the flavour they choose - peppermint can cause gastric acid reflux.

When you start to chew gum, your brain starts to think you're eating food and will send signals to the digestive system to start producing acid to break it down.

But Dr Saurabh Arora highlighted that if used infrequently, after a meal or to freshen your breath, it should not cause any major issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYXGW_0kHswt2B00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWAgV_0kHswt2B00

He also pointed out that while lanolin, the sheep skin product, was widely used before, many companies now use synthetic variations such as polyethylene or synthetic resin.

Comments / 13

Related
Maya Devi

Baby was born with a single eye in the middle on forehead after his mother was exposed to radiation

A baby boy was born with a single eye on his forehead and without a nose in Egypt. A rare baby boy with a single eye on his forehead was born in a private hospital in El Senbellawein in Egypt because of a rare birth issue called cyclopia. Babies with this condition often have only one eye, a missing nose, and other physical issues due to poor development when in their mother’s womb. It’s said that this condition is triggered by exposure to radiation or consumption of unnecessary medication during pregnancy. Such children usually don’t survive for long after birth as their internal organs, like the heart, might not have developed completely.
Tyla

Women are only just finding out why underwear has a bow on the front

It's something we've never thought about before, but now we come to think about it, so much of women's underwear has a little bow on the front, right?. Well, apparently, there's a couple of reasons why. Taking to Reddit, one person opened the debate to try and get to the...
Tyla

Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly

A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
Cape Gazette

Try this houseplant that absorbs dust

On average, your house collects 40 pounds of dust each year, and part of that accumulation is dead skin that flakes off along with other particles to create household dust. Dust is bad for your health, but great for beautiful sunsets, because dust in the atmosphere absorbs blue and green colors but lets the orange and red shine through, creating a lovely sunset.
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
New York Post

Baby with rare condition born with over half his body covered in hair

He was in his birthday hirsute. Doctors were flabbergasted after a boy in India was born with thick, dark hair covering more than half of his body, as seen in photos currently going viral online. The unidentified mother had given birth to the tufty tyke at CHC Bawan in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. While the birth transpired without incident, doctors were quick to note that the baby had dark locks blanketing over 60% of his body, Jam Press reported. The alarming images reveal a thick carpet of hair blanketing the baby’s back. However, local medical staff were initially stumped by the tot’s...
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
shefinds

The One Healthy Snack You Can Eat Every Day Without Gaining Weight

Wouldn’t we all love to snack to our heart’s desire without worrying about the health risks? Unfortunately, most snacks out there are highly processed and terrible for our overall health–especially if you’re trying to slim down. And if you’re trying to lose weight, you probably know all too well that snacking can be a hard habit to kick. Luckily, believe it or not, there are snacks that are both tasty and healthy. In fact, there’s one crunchy snack that experts say you can eat on a daily basis without being held back from your weight loss goals: nuts!
msn.com

Scientists accidentally recorded a brain dying. Here is what they found

In case you missed this discovery, a scientific accident found that when people die, their life may actually flash before their eyes. Does your life flash before your eyes when you die?. An 87-year-old patient, who had developed epilepsy, was being studied by a group of scientists. They were measuring...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
976K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy