Dallas County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Gov. Ivey signs four executive orders focused on Alabama education

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WBMA) — Gov. Kay Ivey is making education a top priority in Alabama, signing four executive orders Wednesday. One order authorizes funding for a program that will mail books to children up to 5 years old. Another order establishes a commission on teaching and learning. The other...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama

Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Jimmie Hale January News: Talk of Alabama | 1.20.2023

This Valentine's Day, let the children of Jessie's Place of the Jimmie Hale Mission know you are thinking of them by sending them a Valentine's Card. Use the downloadable pdf card here: http://jimmiehalemission.com/valentine-card/. To make sure we receive it in time, please send your card no later than Monday February...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Rain returns across the state over the weekend

RAIN RETURNS: Clouds move roll in tomorrow, and rain breaks out initially across South Alabama during the day. Then, rain become widespread statewide tomorrow night into Sunday morning. Some thunder is possible, but the air will be cool and stable and there is no risk of severe storms. Rain will end from west to east Sunday afternoon as dry air begins to push into the state; rain amounts over the weekend will be around one inch. Highs will be in the 50s both days.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Authorities searching for missing 71-year-old man last seen in Sylacauga

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a 71-year-old man in Talladega who was last seen Friday, October 28, 2022. The Talladega Police Department said Alton D. Smith was driving a 2003 gold Buick Regal, last seen in the Germany Mtn area. His last known clothing description is unknown.
TALLADEGA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
SANTA FE, NM
ABC 33/40 News

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-65 in Hoover

A person was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking along Interstate 65 North near mile marker 249 late Friday night, according to the Hoover Police Department. The Hoover 911 center received a call of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes of I-65 North around 9:08 p.m. Another call came in shortly after reporting a man had been struck by a Ford F-150 just south of the Interstate 459 interchange.
HOOVER, AL

