ABC 33/40 News
Gov. Ivey signs four executive orders focused on Alabama education
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WBMA) — Gov. Kay Ivey is making education a top priority in Alabama, signing four executive orders Wednesday. One order authorizes funding for a program that will mail books to children up to 5 years old. Another order establishes a commission on teaching and learning. The other...
ABC 33/40 News
Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama
Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
ABC 33/40 News
Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties eligible for FEMA assistance following severe storms
Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the January 12 storms and tornadoes in Alabama. The agency said individuals and households in the counties can apply for assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties...
ABC 33/40 News
Jimmie Hale January News: Talk of Alabama | 1.20.2023
This Valentine's Day, let the children of Jessie's Place of the Jimmie Hale Mission know you are thinking of them by sending them a Valentine's Card. Use the downloadable pdf card here: http://jimmiehalemission.com/valentine-card/. To make sure we receive it in time, please send your card no later than Monday February...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Champion: Parents work to spread awareness of fentanyl after losing their son
Many agree the fentanyl problem is out of control across the country. Now, Ginger and Christian Hatfield are going into action to try to save lives. They are this week’s ABC 3340’s Alabama Champions because they are working to help others by using their own grief to keep other parents from experiencing their worst nightmare.
ABC 33/40 News
Highway 119 widening project progresses, police department nearing completion in Alabaster
The City of Alabaster has two major multi-million dollar projects underway, including a $15 million police department and the widening of a portion of Highway 119. Highway 119 from Fulton Springs Road to Highway 12 will be widened to four lanes, two going southbound and two going northbound, with an additional turning lane.
ABC 33/40 News
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
ABC 33/40 News
'I'm sorry your government failed you': St. Clair County addresses landfill fire progress
People who live near and around the landfill in Moody, which has been burning since late November, can soon expect some relief. No timeline was given on how soon the fire could be out, but progress has been made in identifying who will be working to extinguish the fire. “The...
ABC 33/40 News
Residents ask "What took so long," after EPA announces taking lead in Moody Fire control
St. Clair County residents are looking to their state leaders to contain a fire that has been burning for more than 50 days. The fire is currently confined to a green waste landfill at the 1300 block of Annie Lee Rd. Wednesday afternoon Governor Kay Ivey issued a limited state...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Mostly sunny skies today, rain and clouds for the weekend
SUNNY FRIDAY: A dry airmass covers Alabama this morning... look for a mostly sunny sky today with a high in the 50s over North Alabama, with 60s over the southern counties. Tonight will be fair and cold with a low between 30 and 38 degrees. RAIN RETURNS: Clouds move roll...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Rain returns across the state over the weekend
RAIN RETURNS: Clouds move roll in tomorrow, and rain breaks out initially across South Alabama during the day. Then, rain become widespread statewide tomorrow night into Sunday morning. Some thunder is possible, but the air will be cool and stable and there is no risk of severe storms. Rain will end from west to east Sunday afternoon as dry air begins to push into the state; rain amounts over the weekend will be around one inch. Highs will be in the 50s both days.
ABC 33/40 News
Authorities searching for missing 71-year-old man last seen in Sylacauga
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a 71-year-old man in Talladega who was last seen Friday, October 28, 2022. The Talladega Police Department said Alton D. Smith was driving a 2003 gold Buick Regal, last seen in the Germany Mtn area. His last known clothing description is unknown.
ABC 33/40 News
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
ABC 33/40 News
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-65 in Hoover
A person was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking along Interstate 65 North near mile marker 249 late Friday night, according to the Hoover Police Department. The Hoover 911 center received a call of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes of I-65 North around 9:08 p.m. Another call came in shortly after reporting a man had been struck by a Ford F-150 just south of the Interstate 459 interchange.
