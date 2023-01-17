Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas 6-year-old dies after stepmother brutally beats her with metal-studded belt as punishment for wetting bedMajestic NewsBryan, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDECollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Saturday, Jan. 21
A&M Consolidated Fine Arts will present “Mamma Mia, The Musical” for four performances Jan. 26-28 (including a Sunday 2 p.m. matinee) at the AMCHS Auditorium (1801 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy in College Station). “Mamma Mia” is the story of Sophie, who is planning her wedding and invites three men suspected to be her father. Filled with the legendary music of ABBA. Tickets: $10 for students $15 for adults at consolfinearts.ludus.com or at the door if seating is available.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Lunar New Year celebration set for Monday at Sbisa Dining Hall
Aggie Dining will host a Lunar New Year celebration at Sbisa Dining Hall on Monday. The event is open to the public and will feature Asian-style foods and entertainment. Door admission at Sbisa Dining Hall is $13 for an all-you-can-eat meal. Only credit or debit cards are accepted. Lunar New...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Theatre Company opens 'Peter and the Starcatcher' tonight
Surely everyone is familiar with the story of Peter Pan. But what happened before that story begins?. That is the premise of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” a musical that fills in the history of Peter, Tinker Bell, Mrs. Darling and Captain Hook. “Peter and the Starcatcher,” opening Thursday,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (11) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
H-E-B has bought land in Navasota for planned store
H-E-B has purchased land in Navasota in what is the first step toward building a grocery store, Navasota Mayor Bert Miller confirmed with The Eagle on Thursday. The land bought by H-E-B, a San Antonio-based company, is at the intersection of Texas 6 and Texas 105 on the northbound side of Texas 6 and eastbound side of Texas 105. According to the City of Navasota’s GIS Mapping, H-E-B LP owns two separate parcels of land next to one another for a combined acreage of 23.22 acres with a deed date of Sept. 26, 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station ISDs each receive $1 million donations to enhance security
The Bryan and College Station school districts each received an unsolicited donation of $1 million from the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation. The boards of both school districts unanimously approved and expressed gratitude for the generous donation at their Tuesday board meetings. “The donations will help support the Bryan...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M named top animation school in Texas, No. 2 public school nationally
Texas A&M has been named the top animation school in Texas and is the second-ranked public animation school in the country, according to recent rankings released by Animation Career Review. A&M has been ranked No. 1 in the state since Animation Career Review began its state rankings in 2018 and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M swimming and diving teams to host LSU on Senior Day
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will host LSU for a pair of dual meets on Senior Day at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Rec Center Natatorium. The 10th-ranked Aggie men will honor seniors Kaloyan Bratanov, Jace Brown, William Coakley, Anze Fers Erzen, Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente and Kyle Sanchez before the meet, while the No. 19 A&M will honor seniors Alyssa Clairmont, Ashley Conrad, Danielle Hepler, Andrea Perttula, Caroline Theil and Mollie Wright.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan OL Isacc Ibarra commits to Navarro College
Bryan senior offensive lineman Isacc Ibarra announced his commitment to Navarro College on Wednesday night via Twitter. This season Ibarra and his teammates on the offensive line helped the Vikings rush for 2,432 yards and 24 touchdowns. Bryan finished the season with an overall record of 6-5 and went 3-3 in District 12-6A. The Vikings made it to the first round of the playoffs where they were defeated by eventual Class 6A Division I state champion Duncanville.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys place third, girls fifth at district swim meet
TEMPLE — The Bryan boys swimming team finished third and the Lady Vikings placed fifth at the District 12-6A meet Friday at Temple High School Natatorium. Bryan’s regional qualifiers on the boys side include Asa Ayers (third, 100-yard backstroke; fifth, 200 individual medley), Hugo West (fourth, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM) and Zach Gulley (fifth, 100 butterfly, sixth, 200 IM). The Vikings finished second in the medley relay, third in the 200 freestyle relay and fourth in the four freestyle relay, while Gabe Gomez (50 freestyle), Brian Navarro (100 butterfly), Porter Light (100 freestyle) and Jaime Acosta (200, 400 freestyle relays) also earned All-District honors.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Thornton, Bryan girls basketball team hold off Copperas Cove to stay in 12-6A lead
The Bryan girls basketball team is learning how to win. The District 12-6A co-leaders watched a 17-point lead dwindle to a bucket before fending off Copperas Cove for a 57-49 victory Friday night at Viking Gym. Bryan (17-7, 7-1) regrouped in the final 90 seconds to remain tied with Waco...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys basketball team loses at Copperas Cove
COPPERAS COVE — The Bryan boys basketball team fell to Copperas Cove 74-60 on Friday night in District 12-6A play. TJ Johnson led Bryan (17-10, 3-3) with 13 points, while Jacob Walker had 12 and Chris Maxey 11. Copperas Cove improved to 13-13 overall and 2-4 in district. Bryan...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M track and field teams to compete in Lubbock on Friday
The Texas A&M track and field teams will compete in the Red Raider Open beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center in Lubbock. A&M opened the indoor track and field season last week at the Arkansas Invitational, winning six events. The Red Raider Open’s field...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Texas A&M men’s golfer Chandler Phillips earns first Korn Ferry win
GREAT EXUMA, Bahamas — Former Texas A&M All-American Chandler Phillips won the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory. Phillips, who is from Huntsville, shot a final-round 4-under 68 to finish at 14-under 274 at the Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, rallying from four strokes down to win by two strokes over Cody Blick and Peter Knade.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis team sweeps Tulane 7-0
The fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s team swept Tulane 7-0 on Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. After a three-hour rain delay, Tulane (0-1) put up a fight in doubles, winning the No. 1 match, but the Aggies (3-0) won the other two matches easily to earn the team point. A&M’s Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana beat Adelaide Lavery and Kristen Borland 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Gianna Pielet and Mia Kupres clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory over Mackenzie Clark and Jiayun Zhu at No. 2 doubles.
