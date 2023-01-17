Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
WLOS.com
Frustrated restaurant owner still dealing with effects from Asheville water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While it’s been almost a month since water outages left thousands in the Asheville area dry, some businesses -- like Little Pigs BBQ -- are still feeling the effects. Owner Carr Swicegood said a major water line break on the road in front of...
WLOS.com
Affordable parking application window for downtown Asheville workers extended
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has extended the application window for its affordable parking program. Not only is the window being extended for the current program, but leaders are considering adding another deck to it. The original initiative was launched in December 2022 to provide a reduced...
Last-minute decision lands Hendersonville man a $100,000 jackpot
A Hendersonville man won a $100,000 jackpot after a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket before leaving a store.
kiss951.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina
Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
WXII 12
Earthquake rocks North Carolina near the Tennessee border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border early Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles just southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. If you...
FOX Carolina
Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
WLOS.com
Changes could be coming to Buncombe County's voting system
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s Board of Elections is looking to make early voting easier and more accurate. On Tuesday night, board members showed county commissioners a voting system they say will minimize errors. The ExpressVote Universal Voting System uses a touch screen to allow voters to...
WLOS.com
'Fresh set of eyes:' Homelessness consultant to report findings to city, county leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s homelessness consultant will present its findings and recommendations to city and county leaders next week. The National Alliance to End Homelessness was chosen as the consultant in May 2022. The $72,974 contract with the consultant was funded by Dogwood Health Trust. “The whole...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Exploring the Davidson River Campground Near Brevard NC
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Located off the Forest Heritage Scenic Byway (a.k.a. Pisgah Hwy) near Brevard NC, the Davidson River Campground is a perfect base for anyone wanting to explore Pisgah National Forest. This prime Pisgah campground...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say one person is dead after a homicide, the first in the city this year. It happened Wednesday night just after 11:30 p.m. on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, south of the River Arts District. News 13 is working to learn the identity of the victim and any information about the suspect(s).
WLOS.com
Future of overlapping sports programs in Jackson County schools up for debate
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County education leaders said offering school-based and district sports at the middle school level at the same time is causing a strain on the system. Jackson County Public Schools is one of the few school districts in North Carolina with no middle schools, just...
WSET
1 person dies, 2 escape after vehicle goes into Lake Santeetlah
GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 23-year-old is dead after an SUV in which he was a passenger went off Thunderbird Mountain Road and into Lake Santeetlah about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Two others in the vehicle survived the wreck. “This is a road you drive on listening to loud...
nctripping.com
18 Incredible Restaurants in Hendersonville and Nearby (+ Wine and Craft Beer!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. From the moment we set foot in this adorable mountain town, we’ve loved all the fun things to do and especially the fantastic restaurants in Hendersonville...
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
WLOS.com
WCU gets financial boost to continue La Crosse encephalitis research
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS staff) — Western Carolina University got a big financial boost to continue its research into La Crosse encephalitis. Mosquito bites can transmit viruses causing several diseases, including La Crosse encephalitis, which can cause swelling of the brain. Symptoms include fever, nausea, fatigue, disorientation and in rare cases, death.
WLOS.com
UPDATE: 11-year-old girl from Candler area found safe, officials say
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Update, 12:00 p.m., Jan. 21: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Sinia Esquivel has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing pre-teen from the Candler area of Buncombe County. Sinia Esquivel was last seen wearing...
WLOS.com
Report of possible firearm: Juveniles with Airsoft pistol released to parents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two juveniles were released to their parents Friday afternoon after officers responded to a report of two males waiving a firearm while walking near Hendersonville High School. City of Hendersonville officials said the call came in about 3:15 p.m., and the first officer on scene...
