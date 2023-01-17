ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways

Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
ASHEVILLE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina

Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
CHEROKEE, NC
WXII 12

Earthquake rocks North Carolina near the Tennessee border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border early Thursday morning. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the area of the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles just southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. If you...
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Location announced for new splash pad coming to Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new splash pad coming to the City of Hendersonville will officially grow roots at Patton Park. The splash pad is a joint project between City officials and the Hendersonville Kiwanis Club. “The Hendersonville Kiwanis Club is dedicated to improving the world one child and...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Changes could be coming to Buncombe County's voting system

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s Board of Elections is looking to make early voting easier and more accurate. On Tuesday night, board members showed county commissioners a voting system they say will minimize errors. The ExpressVote Universal Voting System uses a touch screen to allow voters to...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Exploring the Davidson River Campground Near Brevard NC

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Located off the Forest Heritage Scenic Byway (a.k.a. Pisgah Hwy) near Brevard NC, the Davidson River Campground is a perfect base for anyone wanting to explore Pisgah National Forest. This prime Pisgah campground...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say one person is dead after a homicide, the first in the city this year. It happened Wednesday night just after 11:30 p.m. on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, south of the River Arts District. News 13 is working to learn the identity of the victim and any information about the suspect(s).
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

WCU gets financial boost to continue La Crosse encephalitis research

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS staff) — Western Carolina University got a big financial boost to continue its research into La Crosse encephalitis. Mosquito bites can transmit viruses causing several diseases, including La Crosse encephalitis, which can cause swelling of the brain. Symptoms include fever, nausea, fatigue, disorientation and in rare cases, death.
CULLOWHEE, NC
WLOS.com

UPDATE: 11-year-old girl from Candler area found safe, officials say

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Update, 12:00 p.m., Jan. 21: Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Sinia Esquivel has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing pre-teen from the Candler area of Buncombe County. Sinia Esquivel was last seen wearing...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy