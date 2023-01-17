ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland, VT

WCAX

Pets with Potential: Dixie

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Events in Addison County aim to raise awareness about homelessness

Some Super Seniors in Essex are feeling the blues. Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow. One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding. Updated: 4 hours...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

New partnership to get Vt. mental health patients to Brattleboro Retreat

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Retreat is breaking down a big barrier in Vermont’s mental health care system-- transportation from hospitals to the psychiatric facility. The retreat is partnering with the ambulance service provider Rescue Inc. to launch a new, one-year pilot program. Retreat leaders say mental health...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding

MONTPELIER Vt. (WCAX) - Some members of Vermont’s business community are throwing their support behind a major investment in child care. A Sweeping report from the Rand Corporation released Tuesday estimates a well-funded child care system would cost Vermont up to $279 million in new public investment. A handful...
VERMONT STATE
WCVB

Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
WCAX

2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. ag officials push to expand local dairy processing capacity

EAST ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont agriculture officials say they have a plan to help dairy farmers boost their bottom line. The state wants to use federal dollars to increase dairy processing capacity, and in doing so, expand local markets. The owners of Wilcox Ice Cream believe they have hit...
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up

The lead presenter for the master plan is a pilot himself, and clearly this plan was developed in service to that perspective. Unfortunately, there are much larger needs and concerns that the plan completely fails to address. I hope we can do better. At the very least, we should do no harm. Read the story on VTDigger here: Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
GRANVILLE, NY

