WCAX
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
WCAX
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
WCAX
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools
Rights & Democracy said it had received online threats in advance of an upcoming meeting. The group has worked to support students in the Randolph area in the wake of hate speech directed toward LGBTQ+ youth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools.
WCAX
Events in Addison County aim to raise awareness about homelessness
Some Super Seniors in Essex are feeling the blues. Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow. One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding. Updated: 4 hours...
WCAX
New partnership to get Vt. mental health patients to Brattleboro Retreat
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Brattleboro Retreat is breaking down a big barrier in Vermont’s mental health care system-- transportation from hospitals to the psychiatric facility. The retreat is partnering with the ambulance service provider Rescue Inc. to launch a new, one-year pilot program. Retreat leaders say mental health...
WCAX
Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding
MONTPELIER Vt. (WCAX) - Some members of Vermont’s business community are throwing their support behind a major investment in child care. A Sweeping report from the Rand Corporation released Tuesday estimates a well-funded child care system would cost Vermont up to $279 million in new public investment. A handful...
WCVB
Tuesday, January 24: Main Streets and Back Roads of Windham County, Vt.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein hits Peru, Jamaica, and Athens - just a few of the more peculiar place names in northern New England – and meets the couple who have revived a beloved general store. Ted also ventures a bit outside Windham County to hit the slopes at Bromley Mountain, a New England leader in adaptive skiing.
WCAX
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Grants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants. Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research. Led by the United States government...
WCAX
Vt. ag officials push to expand local dairy processing capacity
EAST ARLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont agriculture officials say they have a plan to help dairy farmers boost their bottom line. The state wants to use federal dollars to increase dairy processing capacity, and in doing so, expand local markets. The owners of Wilcox Ice Cream believe they have hit...
Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less
Funds need to follow the encouraging words. The growing gap between the cost of providing integrated high-quality care and the funds available is unsustainable. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less.
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
WCAX
Green Mountain Unified School District votes to lose ‘chieftains’ name
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Effective immediately, The Green Mountain Unified School District has ditched the ‘Chieftains’ mascot. During Thursday’s meeting, in a 7 to 2 vote, the southern Vermont district voted in favor of retiring the mascot name, which is the ‘Chieftains’ name and Indian head logo.
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
‘Contained fury’: Shaftsbury residents alarmed over 85-acre solar proposal
The project, which would rank among the largest solar arrays in the state, is in the beginning of its process with the Public Utility Commission. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Contained fury’: Shaftsbury residents alarmed over 85-acre solar proposal.
WCAX
Developers, realtors push Vt. lawmakers to streamline regulations to address housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Developers and realtors in Vermont say part of the solution to the state’s housing crisis is repurposing existing buildings. The groups presented research to lawmakers Wednesday showing the potential of developing unused commercial space to create housing opportunities for Vermonters. “Properties that we may have...
NECN
Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say
A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
WCAX
New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up
The lead presenter for the master plan is a pilot himself, and clearly this plan was developed in service to that perspective. Unfortunately, there are much larger needs and concerns that the plan completely fails to address. I hope we can do better. At the very least, we should do no harm. Read the story on VTDigger here: Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up.
NEWS10 ABC
Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold
GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
