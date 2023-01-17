ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Missing Chapel Hill woman found safe; NC Silver Alert canceled

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department said Sunday night they have found a missing woman. Police said Lydia Upchurch, 78, of Chapel Hill, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 220 Scarlett Drive in Chapel Hill. Investigators said they were...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WXII 12

Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia

Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
RAEFORD, NC

