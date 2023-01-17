Read full article on original website
cbs17
Late night business check leads to felony drug charge for Orange County man
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A business check by deputies just after midnight Saturday led to a felony drug charge for an Orange County man. At 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies said they were checking on a business in the 4000 block of N.C. 49 North near the Pleasant Grove community, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
PHOTOS: 33 cars broken into, 1 SUV stolen in just 2 hours in central NC city, officials say
CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in one central North Carolina city are reminding drivers to lock their car doors after 33 vehicles had items taken and one SUV was stolen overnight last week. The widespread thefts happened Monday between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. when thieves targeted cars parked...
1 person in custody in Durham in connection with fatal shooting
Durham police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening.
cbs17
Durham police investigate deadly Friday night shooting; 1 suspect in custody
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday night. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Morreene Road where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
cbs17
Woman hits Spring Hope customers with car after being denied entry, police say
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman hit Spring Hope bar customers with her car Saturday night after she was denied entry to the business, according to the Spring Hope Police Department. On Saturday shortly before midnight, Spring Hope police officers heard several gunshots coming from the Branch and...
cbs17
‘A serious mistake’: NC Auditor Beth Wood releases statement on hit-and-run charges, says she was leaving a holiday gathering
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood released a statement Monday morning in response to facing multiple charges related to leaving the scene of a December crash. A spokesperson for Wood, who is in her fourth term as auditor, previously said Thursday she had no...
cbs17
98-year-old preacher to skydive for his birthday, Nash County deputies learned during celebration
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A preacher in Nash County is celebrating his 98th birthday this week, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. The celebration for Preacher Roy Jernigan started Sunday at Parker’s BBQ, where deputies said they stopped by to visit. Major Miste Strickland presented Preacher...
cbs17
Missing Chapel Hill woman found safe; NC Silver Alert canceled
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department said Sunday night they have found a missing woman. Police said Lydia Upchurch, 78, of Chapel Hill, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of 220 Scarlett Drive in Chapel Hill. Investigators said they were...
cbs17
McDonald’s employee shot in North Raleigh; co-workers helped victim to safety in cooler after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An employee was helped to safety by co-workers after he was injured in a Friday night shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in Raleigh, officials said. On Friday at 7:45 p.m., police said they responded to a McDonald’s at 9698 Falls of Neuse Road in...
cbs17
VIDEO: Police seek 4 in Durham Waffle House, gas station armed robberies
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they are looking for four suspects who were involved in two armed robberies in about two hours earlier this month. Police said Friday they are trying to identify the suspects in the armed robberies from Jan. 3. Police released a video from...
Car owner speaks after vehicle involved in NC Auditor hit-and-run charge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chris Valverde said his daughter didn’t believe it at first. “Some of her co-workers came in and said ‘hey, there’s a car on top of your car. She said, no there’s not. You’re joking with me’,” said Valverde. She was working in downtown Raleigh the night of Dec. 8. Valverde said […]
cbs17
6 guns, LSD, mushrooms, $57K+ seized after 2 Durham County undercover operations, sheriff says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two separate undercover operations in Durham County resulted in several drugs and firearm seizures, along with two arrests. The operations were conducted by the Sheriff’s Anti-Crime and Narcotics Unit. In the first case, SAC/Narc investigators received tips from the public about suspicious behavior that...
cbs17
Adult, child seriously hurt in crash on I-87; child was not wearing seatbelt, troopers say
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said an adult and a child were seriously hurt in a crash on I-87 Sunday morning. At about 10 a.m., troopers said they were called to I-87 southbound near Rolesville Road in response to a crash. They...
WXII 12
Ex-boyfriend kidnaps, assaults woman, deputies say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Durham man kidnapped a woman from a Greensboro home at gunpoint and assaulted her, deputies reported Thursday. On the afternoon of Jan. 13, deputies were called to Greensboro-Chapel Hill Road after reports of a suspicious person. Deputies located the caller, who said that he was...
cbs17
Fort Bragg soldier says porch pirate stole package of great grandfather’s WWI military items, offers $500 reward
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier living in Fayetteville is offering a $500 reward after he said someone stole a package containing his great grandfather’s World War I military items. Ben White said the box on his porch contained the following items of his great-grandfather’s:
Durham man charged with kidnapping woman from home at gunpoint, assaulting her, deputies say
A Durham man is facing several felony charges after kidnapping a woman at gunpoint and assaulting her, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Wake County school board member calls for community conversation about guns and schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In Wake County, one school board member is calling for a community conversation about gun violence and pleading with parents to keep their weapons locked up. “We need the community to please help us keep guns out of the hands of our children,” said board...
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
cbs17
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman’s fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. At about 8:51 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Food...
WRAL
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old. Sources close to the investigation tell WRAL News the shooting is connected to Thursday's incident out of Virginia where a Harnett County man was arrested after his fiancee told authorities he shot at her and her child on Wednesday night in Spring Lake. All three adults involved are soldiers at Fort Bragg. In that shooting, Brandon A. Amos-Dixon was charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from justice, one felony count of assault on a police officer, one felony count of eluding police, and one count of reckless driving.
