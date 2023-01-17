Read full article on original website
virginiA kent
4d ago
That’s beyond dumb let a murder out because he can’t post bail and promises to show up for his trail. Pull your head out
Reply(3)
5
Candy Phares-Jones
3d ago
The most insane thing I’ve ever heard of!! I’ll bet every inmate in jail would like to get out on a promise to come back! Who is responsible for letting him walk??
Reply
3
nbcrightnow.com
Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of 'prolific car prowling' suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD. KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block...
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police looking for suspected shooter
PROSSER – The Prosser Police Department is looking for a man suspected of shooting another man Wednesday afternoon in the area of Lee Road and Max Benitz Road. Police said the 32-year-old victim from Grandview and suspect know each other. They were involved in an altercation earlier in the day. The victim was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
nbcrightnow.com
Evening update January 20: Pasco Airport finds record-breaking amount of guns in luggage
The Pasco Airport discovered 11 firearms in 2022, its highest on record. The Yakima Airport discovered one firearm in 2022.
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
nbcrightnow.com
KPD arrests suspect for felony mail theft
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to the 4100 block of West 4th Ave for reports of suspicious circumstances. Officers contacted a suspect with 45 pieces of mail from multiple addresses in their possession. An initial investigation indicated that the suspect had been taking mail out of mailboxes. Probable cause was...
FOX 11 and 41
Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
nbcrightnow.com
Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial
The Kennewick man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move...
elkhornmediagroup.com
PPD nabs alleged serial thief
On January 17, 2023 at about 10:45 a.m., Pendleton Police Department personnel arrested Jensen Daniel Hart, a 25-year-old Pendleton resident after a short foot pursuit in the area of Stillman Park. Jensen was the suspect in a rash of retail thefts from various business in Pendleton from October 10, 2022 thru January 16, 2023. All total, Jensen is suspected of victimizing nine (9) separate business during his spree. Those businesses include:
elkhornmediagroup.com
Law enforcement is seeking Tias
MISSION – The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation reports Tom Redhawk Tias, 22, escaped on Monday from the Medicine Wheel Recovery Services facility in St. Helens and is believed to be heading to the Pendleton area. Tias had entered a guilty plea for manslaughter and was due to be sentenced on April 10.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Jury selection begins for trial of Anthony Spada, Walla Walla firefighter accused of child molestation
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321. Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. Follow him on Twitter @ub_jeremy.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Craigen’s murder conviction is overturned
SALEM – The Oregon Supreme Court yesterday (Thursday) upheld the Oregon Court of Appeals ruling that the murder conviction of George West Craigen of Milton-Freewater is overturned. He was convicted of killing Cecil “Rob” Carter in 2011 in Milton-Freewater. The appellate court ruling was issued in 2021....
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP rescues a kidnap victim
ARLINGTON – The Oregon State Police foiled an attempted kidnapping Sunday after a woman’s husband reported he was concerned with his wife’s cell phone pinging in the Boardman area when she was supposed to be traveling through Washington state. OSP reports that the woman, from Ohio, had...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County adds ballot drop box at Finley Middle School
FINLEY, Wash.- The Benton County Auditor’s Office has partnered with the Finley School District for the installation of a drive-up ballot drop box at Finley Middle School. The ballot drop box installed in Finley is located in the parking lot of Finley Middle School located at 37208 S. Finley Rd., Kennewick.
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
Man in critical condition after being shot by Prosser gunman waiting for him after work
The gunman is considered armed and dangerous.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Charges are being filed in jail riot
PENDLETON – Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan says his agency is recommending the district attorney’s office file charges for riot against about 12 people housed in the 800 Dorm at the Umatilla County Jail who caused a disturbance there about three weeks ago. He said the trouble began...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Accused child rapist pleads guilty
RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
