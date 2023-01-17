Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you believe the abandoned Launch Complex 34 is truly haunted?Evie M.Cape Canaveral, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Palm BayTed RiversPalm Bay, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
SpaceX plans largest launch in world history next month
SpaceX will be ready for the first ever launch of its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk has announced.The combined launch system is set to be the largest in history, overtaking Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) that lifted off in November.It will mark the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Mars-bound rocket, lifting off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas before splashing down in two separate parts in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.“We have a real shot at late February,” Mr Musk tweeted. “March launch attempt appears highly...
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
UPDATE: SpaceX launch delayed, new launch time at 11:38 p.m.
SpaceX is planning a Falcon 9 rocket launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night. The launch is scheduled for Thursday at 11:17 p.m.
teslarati.com
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft returns NASA cargo to Earth after six weeks in space
A SpaceX Cargo Dragon 2 spacecraft has safely returned to Earth after delivering several tons of NASA supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). A little over six weeks after Falcon 9 launched SpaceX’s 26th Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS2) mission for NASA, Dragon departed the ISS on January 9th. Efficiently lowering its orbit with several small Draco thrusters took about 36 hours, and reusable Dragon 2 capsule C211 eventually slowed to the point that it began impacting Earth’s atmosphere. Using its ablative heat shield like a brake pad, Dragon slowed from a velocity of 7.5 kilometers per second (16,800 mph) to about 155 meters per second (~350 mph) before beginning parachute deployment.
The Crawfish Boxes
Another Interesting Leak: A Second NASA Scientist Tells Us That ‘Somebody Else’ Is On The Moon
We live in a strange world, and as Neil Armstrong once said, there are "great ideas undiscovered, breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth’s protective layers." NASA Scientists & What They Say About The Moon. Multiple NASA personnel have made some pretty shocking claims about...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon
South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
The Crawfish Boxes
French Astronaut Claudie Haigneré Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon
Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
petapixel.com
Epic Photos of SpaceX’s Massive Starship Rocket on Launch Pad
SpaceX has released staggering photos of its super heavy-lift rocket Starship standing fully stacked on its launch pad. Standing 395 feet tall (120 meters), SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk have teased recent aerial photos saying that the long-awaited rocket will launch soon. “Team are stepping into a series of...
World’s Largest Aircraft in History Just Set a Major Record
The world’s largest aircraft recently set a major record after it completed its historic test flight above California’s Mojave Desert. The aircraft, also known as the Stratolaunch Roc carrier plane, or ‘Roc’, left Mojave Air and Space Port and landed at the same take-off location six hours later at 5:51 p.m. local time.
NASA starts designing futuristic space telescope to hunt for alien Earths
NASA's latest flagship telescope is still in its first year of science, but the agency isn't only hard at work building its successor — it's starting to plan that next mission's successor as well.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stuns viewers with gorgeous liftoff (photos)
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket aced its liftoff on Sunday (Jan. 15) within view of numerous photographers, who shared their incredible footage on social media.
Mars meteorite that crashed to Earth contains 'huge diversity' of organic compounds
A new study into the Tissint meteorite, which crash-landed in Morocco in 2011, revealed a wide array of organic compounds hidden in the rare space rock.
NASA nuclear propulsion concept could reach Mars in just 45 days
NASA selected a nuclear propulsion concept for Phase I development as part of its Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program for 2023. The Nuclear Thermal and Nuclear Electric Propulsion (NTP/NEP) concept is a new class of bimodal nuclear propulsion system that uses a "wave rotor topping cycle," as per a NASA blog post.
A nuclear-powered rocket could take astronauts to Mars in just 45 days
NASA’s manned mission to Mars would take seven months with the current technology we have for rockets. However, a nuclear-powered spacecraft could make that trek in just 45 days, according to news shared by the space agency. The design, which has been in the works in some fashion for the past few decades, uses a nuclear reactor to provide energy to the rocket.
SpaceX uses ultra-powerful rocket for mystery military mission
SpaceX used its most powerful operational rocket to successfully launch a classified mission for US Space Force on Sunday.The USSF-67 mission lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5.56pm local time in what was only the fifth ever launch for the Falcon Heavy rocket.The private space firm gave no details of the payload and cut the launch live stream after the boosters detached in order to not disclose its final orbital position.Officials at Space Force’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SRCO) said the payload includes “two operational prototypes for enhanced situational awareness and an operational...
Digital Trends
Mars helicopter keeps on flying as it approaches second anniversary
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has been on Mars for almost two years and the high-tech contraption is still in good enough shape to get airborne. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the NASA unit overseeing the latest Mars mission that also includes the Perseverance rover, tweeted a GIF (below) showing the view from Ingenuity as it buzzed above the martian surface on Wednesday, January 11.
Watch Richard Branson’s failed Virgin Orbit rocket crash back to Earth over tourist hotspot
VIDEO footage of Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit rocket crashing back to Earth has surfaced. On Monday evening, Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket attempted to make history as the first-ever orbital space launch from British soil. However, the rocket came crashing down to Earth in a fiery blaze shortly after launching. And...
SpaceX Brings U.S. Space Force GPS to Orbit
SpaceX launched its Falcon 9 rocket to bring a powerful GPS satellite into orbit for the U.S. Space Force.
Comments / 0