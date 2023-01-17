ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

The Independent

SpaceX plans largest launch in world history next month

SpaceX will be ready for the first ever launch of its Starship and Super Heavy Booster rocket as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk has announced.The combined launch system is set to be the largest in history, overtaking Nasa’s Space Launch System (SLS) that lifted off in November.It will mark the first orbital flight test of SpaceX’s Mars-bound rocket, lifting off from the firm’s Starbase facility in Texas before splashing down in two separate parts in the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.“We have a real shot at late February,” Mr Musk tweeted. “March launch attempt appears highly...
TEXAS STATE
traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
teslarati.com

SpaceX Dragon spacecraft returns NASA cargo to Earth after six weeks in space

A SpaceX Cargo Dragon 2 spacecraft has safely returned to Earth after delivering several tons of NASA supplies to the International Space Station (ISS). A little over six weeks after Falcon 9 launched SpaceX’s 26th Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS2) mission for NASA, Dragon departed the ISS on January 9th. Efficiently lowering its orbit with several small Draco thrusters took about 36 hours, and reusable Dragon 2 capsule C211 eventually slowed to the point that it began impacting Earth’s atmosphere. Using its ablative heat shield like a brake pad, Dragon slowed from a velocity of 7.5 kilometers per second (16,800 mph) to about 155 meters per second (~350 mph) before beginning parachute deployment.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon

South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
The Crawfish Boxes

French Astronaut Claudie Haigneré Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon

Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
petapixel.com

Epic Photos of SpaceX’s Massive Starship Rocket on Launch Pad

SpaceX has released staggering photos of its super heavy-lift rocket Starship standing fully stacked on its launch pad. Standing 395 feet tall (120 meters), SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk have teased recent aerial photos saying that the long-awaited rocket will launch soon. “Team are stepping into a series of...
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

A nuclear-powered rocket could take astronauts to Mars in just 45 days

NASA’s manned mission to Mars would take seven months with the current technology we have for rockets. However, a nuclear-powered spacecraft could make that trek in just 45 days, according to news shared by the space agency. The design, which has been in the works in some fashion for the past few decades, uses a nuclear reactor to provide energy to the rocket.
The Independent

SpaceX uses ultra-powerful rocket for mystery military mission

SpaceX used its most powerful operational rocket to successfully launch a classified mission for US Space Force on Sunday.The USSF-67 mission lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5.56pm local time in what was only the fifth ever launch for the Falcon Heavy rocket.The private space firm gave no details of the payload and cut the launch live stream after the boosters detached in order to not disclose its final orbital position.Officials at Space Force’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SRCO) said the payload includes “two operational prototypes for enhanced situational awareness and an operational...
TEXAS STATE
Digital Trends

Mars helicopter keeps on flying as it approaches second anniversary

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has been on Mars for almost two years and the high-tech contraption is still in good enough shape to get airborne. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the NASA unit overseeing the latest Mars mission that also includes the Perseverance rover, tweeted a GIF (below) showing the view from Ingenuity as it buzzed above the martian surface on Wednesday, January 11.

