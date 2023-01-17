ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurant honoring manager killed in south Columbus

By Jonathan Jackson
 4 days ago

GAHANNA, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Employees at a restaurant in Gahanna are honoring the life of their manager after he was shot and killed on the city’s south side over the weekend.

“Every day I would see that man in the morning, and he would brighten my day,” said Eddie Finch Jr., a kitchen worker at Marlow’s Cheesesteaks .

“He was just like, never, had a bad day, like, was always smiling,” said Shanika Sheppard, the co-owner of Marlow’s Cheesesteaks.

That’s how the staff at Marlow’s Cheesesteaks are remembering Christopher Mateen .

Mateen served as the manager at Marlow’s for more than a year and was well known for his warm smile and unending enthusiasm.

“People in this community know, when they come through that door, that man greeted them with probably the greatest greeting you could greet somebody,” Finch said.

However, that smile and greeting will never be seen or heard again.

On Saturday morning, Mateen was shot and killed while outside a McDonald’s on South High Street. Police said he was trying to find his stolen vehicle at the time.

Authorities have released photos of three potential suspects and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I9LGr_0kHsvWxn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFUVe_0kHsvWxn00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W19QF_0kHsvWxn00

“Anything that you hear or see as it pertains to who took this man’s life, we have to find them and bring him justice,” said Ashlee Taylor, a bartender at Marlow’s Cheesesteaks.

In Mateen’s honor, the owners of Marlow’s set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs of his funeral and said they’re grateful to those who’ve helped remember his life.

“We just want to thank everyone who has either donated, sent their condolences, that’s praying for the family, you know, we greatly appreciate that,” Sheppard said.

Out of respect, Marlow’s Cheesesteaks will be closed until Thursday to allow employees to mourn.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

