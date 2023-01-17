Read full article on original website
KTLO
Fish consumption advisory issued for walleye in Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes
The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) issued a fish consumption advisory Thursday for Bull Shoals Lake in Marion, Baxter, and Boone counties, and Norfork Lake in Baxter and Fulton counties. The advisory comes after some walleye collected in both bodies of water by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC)...
KTLO
MHHS set for 3rd swim meet at Pocahontas
The Mountain Home High School swim teams will be back on the road on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete at Pocahontas for the third and final time this season. Action begins at 5:30.
KTLO
Mammoth Spring girls get easy win in Thayer Winter Classic semifinals
The Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team is one win away from another championship trophy. Mammoth Spring invoked the mercy rule in the semifinals of the Thayer Winter Classic as they routed another group of Lady Bears from Willow Springs by a final of 65-33. Tay Davis led Mammoth Spring with 21 points, Adrianna Corbett scored 16, and Brynn Washam added 13.
