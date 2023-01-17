ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paragould, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLO

MHHS set for 3rd swim meet at Pocahontas

The Mountain Home High School swim teams will be back on the road on Thursday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will compete at Pocahontas for the third and final time this season. Action begins at 5:30.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Mammoth Spring girls get easy win in Thayer Winter Classic semifinals

The Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team is one win away from another championship trophy. Mammoth Spring invoked the mercy rule in the semifinals of the Thayer Winter Classic as they routed another group of Lady Bears from Willow Springs by a final of 65-33. Tay Davis led Mammoth Spring with 21 points, Adrianna Corbett scored 16, and Brynn Washam added 13.
MAMMOTH SPRING, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy