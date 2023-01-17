The Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team is one win away from another championship trophy. Mammoth Spring invoked the mercy rule in the semifinals of the Thayer Winter Classic as they routed another group of Lady Bears from Willow Springs by a final of 65-33. Tay Davis led Mammoth Spring with 21 points, Adrianna Corbett scored 16, and Brynn Washam added 13.

MAMMOTH SPRING, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO