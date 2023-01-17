Read full article on original website
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort WorthAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
frogsowar.com
Game Thread: #14 TCU Basketball at #2 Kansas
“It’s not about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” The TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to get back off the mat and keep moving forward after a midweek loss at West Virginia, now taking on the heavyweight haymakers of the defending champions, #2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2; 5-1). KU will also be playing angry, coming off an overtime loss to Sunflower State rival Kansas State in Manhattan. The Jayhawks are incredible at home and rarely ever lose consecutive contests - in the past decade, Kansas has only had a 2-game losing streak 5 times, and hasn’t lost back-to-back games since 2019 (at Kentucky, at Texas).
frogsowar.com
TCU Football hires Kendal Briles as Offensive Coordinator
TCU Football has filled the Offensive Coordinator and QB Coach role that was vacated when Garrett Riley left for the same role at Clemson. The rumor was leaked last week and made official on Thursday in a press release that was posted on the athletic department website: Sonny Dykes selected Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles. You can read that description of Briles’ resume HERE.
TCU ripped for shocking graphic
The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
frogsowar.com
TCU Basketball Preview + Prediction: vs. Kansas
There is not much better than a bounce-back game between two of the best teams in the Big 12, which is exactly what we have in Saturday afternoon’s matchup between TCU and Kansas. A bounce-back game in Lawrence between two of the best teams in the Big 12. Can...
frogsowar.com
TCU Basketball 65, West Virginia 74: Bad Day
The West Virginia Mountaineers entered Wednesday’s contest on a 5-game losing streak since opening conference play with an overtime loss to Kansas State. That streak ended as WVU was able to pick up its first conference win of the season while pushing its home record vs. the Horned Frogs to 11-0.
Shorthorn
Longtime Arlington high school football coach to join University of Nebraska-Lincoln
A pillar in the Arlington high school football community accepted a job over the winter break to join the college ranks. After 17 years as head football coach for the Arlington Martin Warriors, Bob Wager accepted a job Dec. 30 as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. From coaching a future No. 1 overall pick to making his team a regular championship staple at the district level, Wager had left an impact on the Arlington high school football scene.
dallasexpress.com
UNT Adds Three New Degree Programs
The University of North Texas (UNT) will be seeing students graduate with three new types of degrees in the coming years as it expands its program offerings. UNT’s G. Brint Ryan College of Business now offers a bachelor’s degree that focuses on sports entertainment management. According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, it will be based out of the college’s new campus building in Frisco, which opened on Tuesday.
fwtx.com
This Marriage Made in Heaven Now Has a Name: Texas A&M-Fort Worth
The Aggies were in town on Thursday to drive more stakes in the ground. They ain't going anywhere. Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp and A&M President Katherine Banks and dozens of dignitaries gathered on the second floor of the Burnett Plaza to formally christen the Aggies’ intention to develop a campus in Fort Worth.
This Fort Worth high school cheer team just became the first ever to win a State Spirit Championship in the district
FORT WORTH, Texas — Oh, how the turn tables!. The Paschal High School cheerleaders were the ones receiving celebratory cheers after winning the 2023 UIL State Spirit Championship this past weekend in Fort Worth. The team is the first squad from Fort Worth Independent School District to win a...
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Building Design & Construction
Texas Christian University breaks ground on medical school for Dallas-Fort Worth region
Texas Christian University (TCU) has broken ground on the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine, which aims to help meet the expanding medical needs of the growing Dallas-Fort Worth region. When it opens in summer 2024, the Burnett School of Medicine will train 240 medical students to become what TCU...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas
Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why Dallas restaurateur Tanner Agar is adding a surcharge to guest checks
On Jan. 1, Dallas restaurateur Tanner Agar’s two concepts began offering employer-backed health insurance benefits to full-time staff for the first time. In addition, most of the workers at his restaurant Rye and the adjoining cocktail lounge Apothecary also now have access to a package of other benefits: paid time off, family and bereavement leave, as well as professional development and reimbursement for some certifications, and half-off dining in the company’s restaurants.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Cedar Creek Reservoir in Texas?
The Cedar Creek Reservoir (also known as the Joe B. Hogsett Dam) is an artificial lake in East Texas. One of the largest lakes in Texas, Cedar Creek, serves as a significant water source for Fort Worth and other cities around it. This artificial lake drains an area of 1,000 square miles and has a surface area of 32,623 acres. Cedar Creek Reservoir is undoubtedly one of the largest lakes in Texas, but how deep is it? This post details all you need to know about the depth of this creek and other interesting facts about it.
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
dmagazine.com
News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing
The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
