“It’s not about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.” The TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to get back off the mat and keep moving forward after a midweek loss at West Virginia, now taking on the heavyweight haymakers of the defending champions, #2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-2; 5-1). KU will also be playing angry, coming off an overtime loss to Sunflower State rival Kansas State in Manhattan. The Jayhawks are incredible at home and rarely ever lose consecutive contests - in the past decade, Kansas has only had a 2-game losing streak 5 times, and hasn’t lost back-to-back games since 2019 (at Kentucky, at Texas).

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO