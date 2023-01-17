ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Delaware police officer cleared in fatal shooting as new deadly force law put to first test

Delaware strengthened its law governing police use of deadly force in 2021 to hold officers to a higher standard when they shoot at a suspect. Instead of avoiding prosecution by simply saying the officer believed they or someone else was in imminent danger, under the new law the officer’s actions are judged against what a reasonable officer would have done in the same situation.
DELAWARE STATE
Event to mark Todd’s rise as first female Pa. chief justice

Pennsylvania state Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd will be formally installed as chief justice in a ceremony set for Friday afternoon in a downtown Pittsburgh hotel. The daughter of a steelworker who grew up in Ellwood City, Todd has been serving for months as the first woman to be the court’s top-ranking jurist. She administered the oath of office to Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in Harrisburg on Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban

Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0 vote on Wednesday. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet?

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service. The Democrat’s department chairs will preside over the day-to-day operations of state programs that affect the lives...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia

Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware’s nesting piping plovers show resilience in the face of overall declines along the East Coast

Piping plovers nesting along Delaware’s shoreline produced more fledglings last year than in 2021 — raising 34 chicks to their flying age of 25 days old. Experts say that’s welcome news, following low numbers in 2021 during which a Nor’easter wiped out some nests, and predation rates increased. Last year also marked the first time the number of breeding pairs in Delaware stabilized. The state is only one of a few areas where the birds bounced back.
DELAWARE STATE
With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available

With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels, likely because of the amount of financial assistance still available for certain homeowners. The state’s Homeowner...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey

An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
In-hospital mortality rates are up while readmissions decline, shows latest Pennsylvania performance report

New statewide data finds deaths related to conditions like sepsis, heart attacks, and respiratory failure increased in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency, published its annual hospital performance report last month, which shows that in-hospital mortality rates rose during the last five years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

