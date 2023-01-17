Read full article on original website
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times in a WeekWestland DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Delaware police officer cleared in fatal shooting as new deadly force law put to first test
Delaware strengthened its law governing police use of deadly force in 2021 to hold officers to a higher standard when they shoot at a suspect. Instead of avoiding prosecution by simply saying the officer believed they or someone else was in imminent danger, under the new law the officer’s actions are judged against what a reasonable officer would have done in the same situation.
Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro fills executive staff with loyal allies, political veterans
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Newly minted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is stocking his executive staff of advisors, mediators, and policy experts with political veterans and loyal allies. Unlike department secretaries, the Democrat’s top staffers won’t need to be confirmed by the state Senate. But they have some...
Event to mark Todd’s rise as first female Pa. chief justice
Pennsylvania state Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd will be formally installed as chief justice in a ceremony set for Friday afternoon in a downtown Pittsburgh hotel. The daughter of a steelworker who grew up in Ellwood City, Todd has been serving for months as the first woman to be the court’s top-ranking jurist. She administered the oath of office to Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in Harrisburg on Tuesday.
Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban
Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0 vote on Wednesday. The...
Who has Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro nominated for his cabinet?
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed cabinet would assemble people from across the ideological spectrum who already have experience at top levels of government and public service. The Democrat’s department chairs will preside over the day-to-day operations of state programs that affect the lives...
Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
Pa. speaker’s bipartisan group begins work on House rules
The new speaker of the Pennsylvania House said Tuesday that the first meeting of a bipartisan work group he assembled got off to a good start and that he’s hopeful they will help bridge the chamber’s partisan divide. Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, held the first meeting with the...
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
Gov. Carney seeks ‘significant’ raise for Delaware teachers to ease shortage
With Delaware reeling from a teacher shortage, many schools relying heavily on substitutes, and at least two using contractors to teach courses online, Gov. John Carney has proposed what he calls “significant salary increases’’ to help attract and retain educators. Declaring this week that “teaching is both...
Lower Merion residents call for independent investigation after police use Taser during traffic stop
Community members voiced concerns Wednesday evening after Lower Merion Police showed body cam footage of the Jan. 8 arrest of Chaine Jordan, when officers used a Taser during a traffic stop. Jordan, a Black woman, refused to get out of her vehicle after failing to stop for alleged tailgating, according...
Delaware’s nesting piping plovers show resilience in the face of overall declines along the East Coast
Piping plovers nesting along Delaware’s shoreline produced more fledglings last year than in 2021 — raising 34 chicks to their flying age of 25 days old. Experts say that’s welcome news, following low numbers in 2021 during which a Nor’easter wiped out some nests, and predation rates increased. Last year also marked the first time the number of breeding pairs in Delaware stabilized. The state is only one of a few areas where the birds bounced back.
Health program for 9/11 first responders and survivors will now cover uterine cancer treatment
More than 20 years have passed since the September 11th terrorist attacks, and thousands of emergency and first responders who went to sites like Ground Zero are still dealing with serious health issues from their exposure to toxins. The World Trade Center Health Program provides responders and survivors with long-term...
Lower Merion police release body camera video after officer uses Taser during traffic stop
This story originally appeared on 6abc. A Lower Merion Township police officer will be facing disciplinary review in connection with a controversial traffic stop in which a woman was tased. Lower Merion police said the officer was legally justified to deploy his Taser. But they acknowledge best practices in de-escalation...
Here’s what we know about the classified documents found at Biden’s home and office
President Biden is facing a Department of Justice investigation after his lawyers found classified documents at his Delaware residence and an office in Washington, D.C. They were found in multiple instances, with a White House lawyer announcing on Saturday that five more pages had been found at Biden’s home.
Delaware working to tackle racial disparity in student test scores made worse amid pandemic
While Delaware schools have dropped restrictions on students put in place due to the pandemic, the impact of COVID-19 is still evident in student test scores. A disparity among results for Black and Latino students also continues, as evidenced by standardized tests which are similar to or worse than pre-pandemic test scores.
With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available
With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels, likely because of the amount of financial assistance still available for certain homeowners. The state’s Homeowner...
Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey
An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
Secrecy has dominated Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working to ensure Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has a smooth transition from attorney general to head of the nation’s fifth-most populous state. Their mission: reviewing state agency business and making recommendations to...
Pennsylvania sets drinking water standards on two ‘forever chemical’ PFAS compounds
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection adopted new limits on two of the toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they don’t naturally break down in the environment, PFAS compounds are linked to serious health issues, including some cancers. The...
In-hospital mortality rates are up while readmissions decline, shows latest Pennsylvania performance report
New statewide data finds deaths related to conditions like sepsis, heart attacks, and respiratory failure increased in Pennsylvania’s hospitals. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council, an independent state agency, published its annual hospital performance report last month, which shows that in-hospital mortality rates rose during the last five years.
