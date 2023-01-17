Read full article on original website
Related
ypradio.org
Montana proposes restricting Medicaid-funded abortions
Montana’s conservative leaders, stymied by the courts from passing laws that impose significant statewide abortion restrictions, seek to tighten the state’s Medicaid rules to make it more difficult for low-income women to receive abortions. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is proposing to define when...
ypradio.org
Montana to pause rental assistance program, citing backlog and diminished funding
A key COVID-era relief program to assist renters may be approaching its expiration date in Montana. The state’s Department of Commerce announced last week that it is set to pause emergency rental assistance applications in the next couple of days because of a backlog in applications and diminished funding.
ypradio.org
MMIW documentary set in Big Horn County premieres at 2023 Sundance Film Festival
A three- part documentary, focused on four missing and murdered Indigenous women from Montana, premieres this weekend at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. Murder in Big Horn examines the cases of Northern Cheyenne and Crow teenagers. Lucy Simpson, executive director with the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center in Lame...
Comments / 0