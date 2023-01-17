ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Medical News Today

'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms

The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
NewsOne

Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ disdain for “woke ideology” is on full display. At a January 2023 inaugural event, the governor boasted that “Florida is where woke goes to die.” This is more than political bluster. In just the past month, DeSantis has stacked the board of the New College of Florida, a well-known liberal arts […] The post Op-Ed: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Leads GOP Charge Against Racial And Gender Equity Ahead Of 2024 appeared first on NewsOne.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lawyer: DOJ searches President Biden’s Delaware house, finds additional classified materials

DELAWARE — The United States Department of Justice reportedly found additional classified materials on Friday during a search of President Biden’s house in Delaware. The Justice Department investigators reportedly on Friday found additional classified materials while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, his personal attorney said in a statement obtained by CNN.
earth.com

Tens of thousands of premature deaths linked to human-ignited fires

A new study led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that over 80 percent of premature deaths caused by exposure to small smoke particles in the United States result from human-ignited fires. According to the experts, human-ignited fires account for more than 67 percent of tiny smoke particles called PM2.5 which are known to degrade air quality and cause a variety of diseases and premature deaths.
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: High Tech High Close to Deal with Teachers

After a year of bargaining, High Tech High’s new teachers union has reached a tentative agreement on a contract with the school’s leadership. The breakthrough comes after the charter network’s board of trustees declared an impasse a few months ago. The two outstanding issues on the table...
