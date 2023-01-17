Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
Top 10 Best Dining Experiences in Bentonville AR
Are you looking for the best dining experience in Bentonville AR? For the purpose of this list, we are defining the best dining experience as one that offers a delicious meal, impeccable service and a unique inviting unique atmosphere.The restaurants on this list have all these characteristics and offer a unique culinary experience.
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Pesto Cafe future in question after recent closure
The posters are still on the walls, a calculator sits on the bar, and the salt and pepper shakers remain ready to use on the tables. But with chairs stacked and magazine deliveries left outside in the weather to ruin, the future of Pesto Cafe is uncertain. No formal announcements...
fayettevilleflyer.com
TheatreSquared building picks up two more architecture awards
A building in downtown Fayetteville picked up a couple prestigious architecture awards this week. TheatreSquared’s building, located at 477 W Spring St. in Fayetteville, was notified this week that their building will pick up the 2023 American Institute of Architects (AIA) NY Design Merit Award and the 2023 USITT Architecture Award when those are announced later this spring.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Snail Mail coming to George’s April 28
Maryland-based indie artist Snail Mail announced a new tour this week in support of her latest record Valentine, and guess what local NWA city is on the list of tour stops? Hint. It’s in the name of the website you are currently look at. It’s Fayetteville. The band,...
fayettevilleflyer.com
H-Town, Ying Yang Twins, others to perform at Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo Feb. 17-18
A local nonprofit organization is planning a two-day celebration of African American music and film next month. Music Moves will host a new event called the Arkansas Black Music and Film Expo Feb. 17-18 in downtown Fayetteville. The event will kick off on Feb. 17 with a screening of the...
Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work
A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/20: Welcome Back, Coach
Good morning. A legendary episode deserves legendary reactions. The Legends. 100 Seasons of Arkansas Basketball continues with a look back at the end of the Eddie Sutton era, including a deep dive into the Hogs’ crazy week the culminated in a victory over Michael Jordan and North Carolina. Then, the torch passes, from one legend to another as the Razorbacks get rollin’ under Nolan Richardson and take the SEC by storm. Hear from Sidney Moncrief, Rick Schaeffer, Joe Kleine, Matt Zimmerman, Ron Brewer, Jim Counce and Nolan Richardson in this week’s episode.
Charges removed for former Razorback Slusher
The charges for former Arkansas Razorback Myles Slusher will be removed from his record as long as he doesn't have any new offenses.
Arkansas garage door company owner pleads to tax evasion
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - A Bella Vista, Arkansas man pleaded guilty today to trying to evade the assessment of federal income taxes.
talkbusiness.net
Walton-backed airplane manufacturer Game Composites offers job interviews for UA course completion
General aviation airplane manufacturer Game Composites in Bentonville is offering guaranteed job interviews to people who complete a course in aerospace composite manufacturing offered by the University of Arkansas Global Campus’ professional and workforce development division. According to a UA news release, industry leaders developed the course as part...
Six arrested at faith-based drug rehab, including co-founder
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Early Friday morning, January 20, 2023, Benton County SWAT served a Narcotics and Weapons Search Warrant at 14720 Shipe Rd, near Gravette, Ark. the location of Wings of Peace Ministry NW Arkansas.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Hogs face crucial contest with Ole Miss
Reeling after a 1-5 start in SEC play, the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks have backed themselves into what seems like an unfamiliar early season corner — a must-win situation. It seems that way, if the Hogs are to have hopes of making the NCAA Tournament. Ranked in the Top...
National drug shortages impacting NWA pharmacies
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local pharmacists say national drug shortages are being felt here in Arkansas. Gary Davis has been the owner and head pharmacist at Sterling Drug in Prairie Grove for more than 50 years, and he said he’s never seen shortages like this before. When it comes to prescription drugs, Davis said is […]
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
SEC Admits Blowing Call; No Comment on Claims of Conspiracy By Arkansas Fans
Blown call adds to rough week overall for Razorback faithful
Cave springs man pleads guilty to evading more than $260,000 in taxes
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cave Springs man and former general manager at several Arkansas car dealerships pleaded guilty yesterday to evading more than $263,000 in federal income taxes. According to court records, Jonathan M. Wichman, 35, while working mainly as a car dealership general manager accessed his employer’s...
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious Fire
On Christmas Day 1945, the residents of Fayetteville were shaken by a devastating fire that apparently took the lives of five children from George and Jennie Sodder's large family.
Comments / 0