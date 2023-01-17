ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
LINCOLN, AR
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Pesto Cafe future in question after recent closure

The posters are still on the walls, a calculator sits on the bar, and the salt and pepper shakers remain ready to use on the tables. But with chairs stacked and magazine deliveries left outside in the weather to ruin, the future of Pesto Cafe is uncertain. No formal announcements...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

TheatreSquared building picks up two more architecture awards

A building in downtown Fayetteville picked up a couple prestigious architecture awards this week. TheatreSquared’s building, located at 477 W Spring St. in Fayetteville, was notified this week that their building will pick up the 2023 American Institute of Architects (AIA) NY Design Merit Award and the 2023 USITT Architecture Award when those are announced later this spring.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Snail Mail coming to George’s April 28

Maryland-based indie artist Snail Mail announced a new tour this week in support of her latest record Valentine, and guess what local NWA city is on the list of tour stops? Hint. It’s in the name of the website you are currently look at. It’s Fayetteville. The band,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Brew 1/20: Welcome Back, Coach

Good morning. A legendary episode deserves legendary reactions. The Legends. 100 Seasons of Arkansas Basketball continues with a look back at the end of the Eddie Sutton era, including a deep dive into the Hogs’ crazy week the culminated in a victory over Michael Jordan and North Carolina. Then, the torch passes, from one legend to another as the Razorbacks get rollin’ under Nolan Richardson and take the SEC by storm. Hear from Sidney Moncrief, Rick Schaeffer, Joe Kleine, Matt Zimmerman, Ron Brewer, Jim Counce and Nolan Richardson in this week’s episode.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Walton-backed airplane manufacturer Game Composites offers job interviews for UA course completion

General aviation airplane manufacturer Game Composites in Bentonville is offering guaranteed job interviews to people who complete a course in aerospace composite manufacturing offered by the University of Arkansas Global Campus’ professional and workforce development division. According to a UA news release, industry leaders developed the course as part...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Hogs face crucial contest with Ole Miss

Reeling after a 1-5 start in SEC play, the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks have backed themselves into what seems like an unfamiliar early season corner — a must-win situation. It seems that way, if the Hogs are to have hopes of making the NCAA Tournament. Ranked in the Top...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR

