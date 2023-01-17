Read full article on original website
Raymong E. Hutchinson Jr. 1947-2023 🇺🇸
PUTNEY, Vt. – Raymond E. Hutchinson Jr., “Skip”, 75, passed away at his home in Putney, Vt. on Thursday Jan. 12, 2023. He was born Nov. 6, 1947 in Springfield, Vt. the son of Raymond E. Sr. and Virginia L. (Goodrich) Hutchinson. He graduated from Chester High School class of 1965. After high school he enlisted into the United States Army where he served two tours in Vietnam. He was proud to have served.
Southern Vermont Elks Hoop Shoot
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Saturday, Jan. 14, the Springfield Elks hosted the Southern Vermont Elks hoop shoot at the former Park Street School gym. Chairman Victor Baskevich and his Elks helpers welcomed participants from Bennington, Bratleboro, and Rutland Lodges. Each lodge sent six shooters age’s 8 and 9, 10 and...
Unity receives $10,000 Moose Plate Grant
UNITY, N.H. – Governor Sununu and the Executive Council have approved a $10,000 Moose Plate Grant to the Town of Unity for the conservation and digital imaging of three nineteenth century Selectmen’s record books. The application for the grant was submitted by Unity’s Town Clerk Ramona Labrie and was written by Jim Romer of the Unity Historical Society with help from Deputy Town Clerk Kevin Brenker.
Precision Valley Baptist Church celebrates new Pastor
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The members of Precision Valley Baptist Church would like to invite you to share with us in the joy of welcoming Rev. Joseph Mauricio Martins Jr. as our new Senior Pastor. Pastor Martins comes from Fort Worth, Texas with wife Ashley and son David. He holds a Master of Divinity and a Master of Theology degree both from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He is currently pursuing a PhD in Old Testament studies. The installation service will be held in the sanctuary of Precision Valley Baptist Church, 66 Route 106, North Springfield, on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend the celebration lunch that will follow in the Fellowship Area. For additional information you may contact us at precisionvalleybaptist@yahoo.com, or the contact form via our website, or call at 802-886-8411.
BF Elks December Student Of The Month
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Jamison Nystrom has been named the December Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Jamison, a senior, is the son of Eric and Tammy Nystrom of Saxtons River. Jamison is an extremely able student...
Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
Comedy Night at Okemo March 4
LUDLOW, Vt. – Uproarious laughter will fill the air at Okemo Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 4 when William Raveis Real Estate Vermont Properties Team sponsors the 19th annual Comedy Night with well-known comedians Orlando Baxter and Kelly MacFarland. Orlando Baxter exploded onto the Boston comedy scene in 2005...
W.H. Shaw Insurance Agency to join The Richards Group
REGION – The Richards Group is pleased to announce that it has acquired the W.H. Shaw Insurance Agency of Manchester, Vt. The partnership with The Richards Group will benefit clients by ensuring that decisions and service remain local for years to come, while expanding client services and resources. Shaw Insurance’s staff will remain at their current office, located at 135 Bonnet Street, Manchester, Vt.
