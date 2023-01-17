Read full article on original website
Kansas public defense struggles to meet constitutional standards with lack of workers
TOPEKA — Kansas public defense is at a crisis point, officials say, with overworked attorneys struggling to provide adequate services in the midst of a worker shortage. Heather Cessna, executive director of the Kansas State Board of Indigents’ Defense Services, gave lawmakers an overview of the agency’s situation Thursday, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.
Kansas corrections secretary anxious burnout exacerbating uniformed-officer shortage
Jeff Zmuda, secretary of the Kansas Department of Corrections, said the shortage of uniformed officers in the prison system was fueling employee burnout and required ongoing support from the Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly for salary increases to recruit to fill 380 vacancies statewide. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Kansas using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database.
